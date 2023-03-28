Cork deserving winners over Kerry in Munster minor ladies championship

Cork and Kerry minor ladies faced off against each other in Brosna on Saturday Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry 1- 6

Cork 1-17

Cork ran out deserving winners in this Round 4 clash played in Brosna on Saturday.

This was always a difficult clash for the home side as Cork were favourites to take the victory. The rebels got off to the perfect start scoring the first two points inside the first two minutes from Meabh Collins and Deirdre Cronin. Kerry reduced the deficit to one with an Amy Curtin point soon after.

Cork extended the lead shortly after with Aine Hallahan pointing in the sixth minute. Kerry Hennessy saved for the home side but Cork’s soon raised the green flag with Aine Hallahan adding to her impressive tally.

Cork would see out the rest of the first half the strongest outscoring the home side six points to one. Kerry’s cause wasn’t helped when Julia Curtin got sinned binned midway through the half.

The same player was the scorer of Kerry’s other point in the first half as the game approached the interval. Kerry had a mountain to climb in the second half as they went in at the break ten points adrift.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first with Cork being the dominating side scoring the first two points. Eabha Ní Laighinn scored for Kerry, but it was Cork who were the dominant side in play and on the scoreboard.

Four unanswered points saw Cork open up a fourteen-point lead. It allowed the rebels to bring on substitutions and with unlimited substitutions in the rounds of the competitions it afforded them opportunities to give as many players game time.

The game became somewhat disjointed as a result as Cork had this game won midway through the second half. Credit to Kerry they never gave up. Kerry keeper Kerry Hennessy saved a penalty which was taken by Cork keeper Caoimhe Richmond.

Three points from Julia Curtin and a Kerry goal late in the game saw Kerry finish the game strong as Cork ran out deserving winners.

KERRY: K Hennessy, K Furey, R Smith, S O’Donovan, O McKenna, C Gannon, J Gill, N Quinn, G Reidy, S Scanlon, R Rahilly, K Enright, A Curtin (0-1), J Curtin 0-4 (3f), L McMahon Subs: O Clifford for A Curtin, G Kennedy for L McMahon, H Herlihy for G Reidy, E Ní Laihinn (0-1) for S Scanlon, K Enright for C Gannon, K Nix for R Rahilly, T Murphy for N Quinn, C Daly for J Curtin

CORK: C Richmond, M Burke, A McKennedy, L Mahoney, M Condon, L Heffernan, K O’Driscoll (0-02), K Williamson, L Murray (0-01)x, B Smith (0-01), C Morrison, M McNabola, A Hallahan (1-6), M Collins 0-2 (1f), D Cronin 0-5 (3f) Subs: A Sheppard for C Morrisson, A Barry for N McNabola, E Sheehan for D Cronin, A Buckley for K Williamson, L Carey for l Murray, G Cronin for M Condon, A O’Riordan for K O’Driscoll, S Sheehan for B Smith, S Pattwell for M Collins, M Murphy for C Richmond