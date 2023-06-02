Cork boss John Cleary wary of wounded Kerry ahead of Pairc Uí Chaoimh showdown

Cork football manager John Cleary is bracing his charges for a Kerry backlash on Saturday afternoon when the old rivals meet in their Group 1 contest in the second round of the All-Ireland SFC Group Phase.

Heading into this derby Cork find themselves above the Kingdom in the Group 1 standings, with the Rebels buoyed by last weekend’s crucial win away to Louth, while Kerry have been stung by the home loss – and poor display – to Mayo.

With three to emerge from the four-team group, Saturday’s showdown in Páirc Uí Chaoimh isn’t winner-take-all, but Cleary is expecting a Kerry response.

“We are facing the All-Ireland champions and it was going to be difficult enough without them being a bit wounded,” the Cork boss said. “We will focus on what we can do and what we can bring to the table. We know we have areas to improve because we weren’t perfect against Louth.”

The win over the Leinster finalists, 1-19 to 1-17, has breathed new life into Cork’s season as this was their winnable game, considering two Division 1 teams, Kerry and Mayo, are next up. It means Cork have a strong chance of advancing to the knock-out stage and another game against top opposition.

“It was very important (to beat Louth) for the progress of the group,” Cleary explained. “Realistically, we didn’t want to be going into the last match and it being a meaningless game. Unless things really go wrong we should have three more matches with a lot at stake, and that can only be good for us.

“We have a lot of fellas in their first or second season, and this is new to them so hopefully there will be a lot of learnings and progress will be made. We are now at the deep end and whatever happens in the next two games, hopefully we will have the following week after that to look forward to.”

The return from injury of captain Brian Hurley certainly made a difference against Louth; he kicked 0-8 in an impressive display. Cleary knows better than most the value of his fellow Castlehaven clubman.

“Brian has proved over the years that he is a guy for the occasion. When we wanted scores the last day he came up trumps. That’s what he does. We did miss him against Clare (Munster SFC quarter-final),” Cleary said.

Cork’s team selection on Friday morning confirmed Cleary’s worst fears leaving Navan last weekend with Sean Meehan and Tommy Walsh both ruled out with hamstring injuries and not included in the match day 26.

Cleary’s Castlehaven club mate Rory Maguire and Nemo Rangers’ Kevin O’Donovan are both named to start in the full back line, in place of the two injured men.