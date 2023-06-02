Cork boss John Cleary makes two enforced changes to his side to face Kerry

Both Seán Meehan and Tommy Walsh went off injured in last weekend’s victory over Louth in Navan

Kevin O'Donovan of Cork will start this weekend against Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork boss John Cleary has made two enforced changes to his starting fifteen from last weekend’s victory over Louth for Saturday’s showdown with Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Kiskeam’s Seán Meehan and Kanaturk’s Tommy Walsh went off injured in Cork’s victory over the Wee County in Navan on the weekend and have been replaced by Castlehaven’s Rory Maguire and Nemo Rangers’ Kevin O’Donovan.

The Rebels will have nine starters from last year’s Munster semi-final defeat at the hands of the Kingdom in Páirc Uí Rinn on the pitch this weekend, with others such as Kevin Flahive and John O’Rourke listed amongst the replacements for Saturday’s showdown.

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor, meanwhile, has also made two switches to his side with Paul Murphy coming into the side in place of Dylan Casey – who started against both Clare and Mayo – and Adrian Spillane replacing Tony Brosnan – who had started all of Kerry’s championship games to date.

O’Connor’s switches were tactical rather than enforced, with the Dromid native and his backroom team understood to be reverting more to the shape and style which won them last year’s All Ireland title.

Cork team (v Kerry)

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

3. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

4. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

6. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)

7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

10. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh)

11. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

12. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

13. Seán Powter (Douglas)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Captain

15. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire)

Subs

16. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

17. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

18. Tom Clancy (Clonakilty)

19. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

20. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

21. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

22. Blake Murphy (St Vincents)

23. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

24. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

25. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

26. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)

Kerry (v Cork): Shane Ryan (Rathmore), Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle), Paul Murphy (Rathmore), Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), Gavin White (Dr Crokes), Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Jack Barry (Na Gaeil), Dara Moynihan (Spa), Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), Adrian Spillane (Templenoe), Paudie Clifford (Fossa), David Clifford (Fossa), Paul Geaney (Dingle) Subs: Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes), Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle), Ruairí Murphy (Listry), Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), Mike Breen (Beaufort), Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare), Dónal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan), Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)