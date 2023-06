Club by club guide as the Kerry Senior Hurling Championship gets under way

The big guns will again likely dominate discussions as to the outcome, but in a tight championship every club could do something this year in the race for the Neilus Flynn Cup

At the launch of and draw for the Kerry County Senior Hurling Championship, conducted at Garvey's SuperValu, Rock Street, Tralee were, from left, Maurice O'Connor (Kilmoyley), Adam O'Sullivan (Crotta O'Neills), Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff), Darren Dineen (St Brendans), Conor O'Keeffe (Lixnaw), Niall O'Mahony (Abbeydorney), Cormac Slattery (Ballyheigue), Brandon Barrett (Causeway) and Mike Milner (Dr Crokes).

Damian Stack Kerryman Today at 07:00