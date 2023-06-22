Champions East Kerry survive tough South Kerry test to reach county under-21 football final

Goals from Cian Foley, Philip O’Leary and Cian Murphy helped East Kerry to victory while Emmet Day was South Kerry’s star player, scoring 2-5 for the losing team

South Kerry forward Emmet Daly scores one of the six goals scored in Wednesday evening's County U-21 football championship semi-final in Glenbeigh. Photo by Michael G Kenny

East Kerry 3-17

South Kerry 3-10

This year’s county under-21 football final will be a repeat of last year’s, with North Kerry again attempting to end the long reign of champions East Kerry, who accounted for South Kerry in a six-goal semi-final thriller at Glenbeigh.

East Kerry – shorn now of their Legion, Firies, Glenflesk, and Rathmore contingents, who all went on out their own – may not have the same force of old on paper, but they still have that high quality of football, and they needed every bit of it to see off a great South Kerry challenge.

South Kerry drew first blood, Keith Brennan with a fine point before Mark O’Shea and Philip O’Leary opened East Kerry’s account, and then in the seventh minute Cian Foley struck for an exquisite goal to put the defending champions four points ahead.

South Kerry started to kick the ball in to their very dangerous full forward line, with Emmet Daly winning and converting a free before slotting over from play.

East Kerry’s Philip O’Leary and Mark O’Shea doubled their tallies, but in truth, South Kerry were getting the better of things but worryingly they left a few good chances after them. Daly, outstanding all game, did add another free to make it 1-4 to 0-4.

Harry Kelly picked off an East Kerry point but Daly (a mark) and Keith Brennan added a great long range free. South Kerry very nearly got through on goal, but East Kerry managed to scramble it clear from a crowded goalmouth. Cian Foley picked off a clever point before Brennan punished a foul on Seán Teahan to close out the first half, leaving East Kerry narrowly ahead by 1-6 to 0-7.

Cian Murphy slipped Philip O’Leary through on goal on the restart, but his rocket came back off the woodwork. Worse for East Kerry, a composed South Kerry worked the ball down the field instantly and there was Emmet Daly to slot neatly to the net. That goal put South Kerry ahead by a point, and Brennan made it two after Daly won a free.

South Kerry looked the better side now and East Kerry were in trouble. But champions have a knack of responding in the big moments, and that’s exactly what East Kerry did. Their defence got closer to the elusive forwards to cut off the space. Crucially, East Kerry’s big men of Ronan Collins, Paudie O’Leary and Mark O’Shea really began to rule the midfield skies, so much so that South Kerry had to bring Keith Brennan out to midfield to try and shore that sector up.

Up front, the likes of Aaron O’Shea and Cian Murphy were starting to look much livelier for East Kerry, and O’Shea and Harry Kelly kicked points to level matters. Rian O’Neill wisely fisted over on the run.

Philip O’Leary had already gone very close to a goal, and now he made sure with a brilliant finish of a sweeping move. Cian Murphy’s point then made it 2-11 to 1-8 for the champions. East Kerry were brim-full of confidence and showed it with some excellent football, while South Kerry just could not get the foothold they so desperately needed now.

East Kerry football Philip O'Leary receives the Man of the match award from Mossie Coffey, representing Acorn Life, after the County Under-21 Football Championship semi-final

South Kerry’s Ciarán O’Sullivan probably the best point of the game, but Aaron O’Shea replied in similar fashion, and a great pass by Paudie O’Leary gave Cian Murphy all the space he needed to coolly finish for East Kerry’s third goal.

Emmet Daly, always a real threat, kicked another South Kerry point but Harry Kelly, Cian Murphy, and Aaron O’Shea all replied – East Kerry were simply finding too many holes in South Kerry’s defence.

Daly then reacted sharpest to a high ball in the East Kerry square to fire home and take his personal tally to an impressive 2-5,and then South Kerry substitute Ben O’Donoghue generated a frisson of excitement by fisting home another goal, and suddenly the gap was down to six points. Realistically, though, it was gallant defiance rather than real hope, and East Kerry snuffed out even that with points from Philip O’Leary and Mark O’Shea.

East Kerry were in a really tough battle for forty minutes of this game and the final score certainly is not a fair reflection of South Kerry’s performance, especially that of Emmet Daly who was excellent.

When East Kerry play to their best they really can be awesome to watch, but they don’t need to be told that the same is true of North Kerry ahead of next Wednesday’s county final.

EAST KERRY: Jack O’Sullivan, Damien Cronin, Dara O’Callaghan, Cian Doyle, Ruairí Doyle, Michael Keane, Rian Colleran, Ronan Collins, Paudie O’Leary, Cian Foley (1-1), Philip O’Leary (1-3), Mark O’Shea (0-3), Cian Murphy 1-3 (0-1f), Aaron O’Shea 0-3 (1f), Harry Kelly (0-3). Subs: Jack Walsh for Cian Foley (50 mins), Rian O’Neill 0-1 for Cian Murphy (55 mins), James Williams for Ruairí Doyle (57 mins), Oisín O’Leary for Harry Kelly (59 mins), Colm Kelliher for Paudie O’Leary (60 mins)

SOUTH KERRY: Aaron Galvin, Shane Dreaper, Cian O’Donoghue, Brendie Kelly, Aodhan O’Neill, Ciarán O’Sullivan (0-1), William Galvin, Alex Coffey, Fionan O’Sullivan, Ian O’Sullivan, Donagh O’Sullivan, Jack Clifford, Seán Teahan, Keith Brennan 0-4 (3f), Emmet Daly 2-5 (0-2f, 0-1m). Subs: Tadhg O’Connor for Aodhán O’Neill (28 mins), Jack Riney for William Galvin (41 mins), Ben O’Donoghue 1-0 for Seán Teahan (46 mins), Kieran O’Donnell for Fionán O’Sullivan (58 mins)

REFEREE: Gary Kissane (Kerins O’Rahillys)