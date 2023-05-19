Champions East Kerry amongst the teams to win through to the County U21 quarter-finals

East Kerry are one of four district teams and four club teams to make it through to next week’s quarter-finals

Goals were in high supply in Wednesday evening’s first round of the Acorn Life County U-21 Football Championship, with 24 green flags raised across the eight games, an average of three goals per game, and every contest providing at least goal.

The eight quarter-finalists comprise four clubs and four district teams, including the reigning champions East Kerry, and the team they beat in last year’s final, North Kerry.

East Kerry will continue the defence of their title against Mid Kerry, while North Kerry will meet Kenmare Shamrocks in the last eight. The other two quarter-finals sees the all club tie between Laune Rangers and Rathmore, while South Kerry take on Dr Crokes. All four quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday, May 24.

Round 1 round-up

East Kerry 2-13 Kenmare District 2-8

Defending champions East Kerry moved into the quarter-finals on the back of a hard-earned five-point win over Kenmare District at Gneeveguilla. The home side led 0-5 to 0-1 after 15 minutes, with Aaron O'Shea scoring a couple of points for East Kerry. The home side then increased their lead to seven points, 0-9 to 0-2, by the 28th minute before striking for their first goal on the 30-minute mark to lead 1-9 to 0-3 at half time.

Two minutes into the second half Mark Torpey’s goal game Kenmare District a lifeline, but two minutes later East Kerry struck back with their second goal, from Aaron O'Shea, before a Mark O’Shea point opened up a 10-point lead, 2-10 to 1-3, for the home side.

Kenmare District then had a purple patch between the 41st and 55th minutes with Daniel Crowley scoring two points from play, and Aidan Crowley scoring point from a free, before Mark Casey scored the visitors’ second goal, this one from the penalty spot, to make it 2-10 to 2-7.

North Kerry 2-18 Killarney Legion 1-11

North Kerry – the 2022 beat U-21 county finalists – started brightly in Asdee with points from Ted Moloney (2), Kevin Goulding (2) and Darragh Mulvihill to take a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 17 minutes, with William Shine and Ryan O’Grady on the mark for Legion. Goulding scored three more points in the last 10 minutes of the half, with Shine replying for Legion, as North Kerry led 0-9 to 0-4 at half time.

The second half was just 30 second on when Rory Mahony goaled for North Kerry, and two points from Jack McElligott soon after stretched the home side’s lead to 10 points. In the 36th minute William Shine scored a goal for Legion but two minutes later Ted Moloney cancelled that score out with a goal for North Kerry.

McElligott and Moloney for North Kerry, and O’Grady and Shine for Legion, continued to be the main scorers for their teams, and North Kerry were always comfortably ahead right through the second half and ran out easy winners.

Glenflesk 1-8 Laune Rangers 0-15

Laune Rangers took an early lead with points from Matthew Leslie and Gearoid Hassett before Luke Crowley replied with two scores from play for the home side Glenflesk by the fifth minute. Crowley scored another two points (one free) in the first half but Laune Rangers led 0-7 to 0-5 at half time, with Leslie scoring again and John Burke contributing two points.

Points from Leslie (2), Hassett and Burke saw Rangers open up a four-point, 0-11 to 0-7, lead before Kerry U-20 captain Killian O’Sullivan raised a white flag for Glenflesk in the 47th minute, and two minutes later Michael Mullane goaled for the East Kerry club to tie the scores, 1-8 to 0-11. However, that was Glenflesk’s last score as Leslie and Burke added two points each to see Laune Rangers home by four points at the end.

Rathmore 1-15 West Kerry 2-6

Rathmore were comfortable enough winners with a six-point win over West Kerry in Rathbeg. James Darmody scored a Rathmore goal in the 13th minute but West Kerry responded in kind four minutes later. A couple of converted frees from Fionn Murphy and two Darmody points from play saw Rathmore lead 1-6 to 1-2 at half time.

Early second half points from Murphy, Darmody and Ciaran Collins stretched Rathmore’s lead to 1-10 to 1-4 before West Kerry struck for a second goal but Murphy continued to find the target for the home side, as they never looked in danger to losing this game.

Austin Stacks 1-12 South Kerry 2-10

South Kerry were made to cling on for a nervous one-point win at Connolly Park in Tralee as they failed to score in the last 20 minutes of the game, allowing Austin Stacks to mount a comeback from eight points behind that came up just short.

South Kerry had a goal after two minutes but a couple of frees each from Damien Hogan and Jordan Kissane kept Stacks in touch as the divisional team led 1-6 to 0-8 at half time.

South Kerry started the second half scoring1-4 without replay, the goal coming in the 41st minute, to go 2-10 to 0-8 ahead. Remarkably, South Kerry didn’t score again, with Stacks scoring 1-4 in the final quarter. Cillian Litchfield scored a point and Damien Hogan converted three frees, and Hogan found the net in the 53rd minute, but the Rockies ran out of time as South Kerry hung for on for a one-point win.

St Brendan’s 1-13 Dr Crokes 2-12

Dr Crokes had it all to do to get out of Blennerville with a two-point win against a very good St Brendan’s team that will be disappointed not to have advanced to the quarter-finals.

Dr Crokes led 1-7 to 0-5, with the visitors’ goal scored by Cillian Courtney in the 13th minute, which made it Dr Crokes 1-3 St. Brendans 0-3. Odhran Ferris scored St Brendan’s goal early in the second half, and the Ardfert man converted a couple of free kicks as well.

Dr Crokes' second goal came courtesy of a good finish from Tom Doyle from close range in the 40th minute to make it 2-8 to 1-7. Darragh O’Sullivan scored three points for St Brendans who also had Earnan Ferris and Joe Lenihan among their scores, but Dr Crokes edge the win and will meet South Kerry in the quarter-finals.

Kenmare Shamrocks 3-18 Firies 2-14

It was a high scoring contest in Kenmare with the local club coming out on the right side of a five-goal thriller to beat Firies by seven points. Kenmare Shamrocks led 2-9 to 2-6 at half-time. The Firies goals came from Cian Cronin and Stephen Palmer.

Firies had the ball in the Kenmare net late on but the ‘goal’ was disallowed for a square ball infringement, and Kenmare completed the win with a third goal in the 59th minute to open up a seven-point winning margin that possibly flattered the home side a small bit against a good showing from Firies.

St. Kieran’s 0-11 Mid Kerry 2-10

Goals won the day for Mid Kerry in Cordal where they had a five-point win against St Brendans.