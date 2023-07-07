Cavan’s Joe McQuillian to take charge of Kerry’s All Ireland SFC semi-final with Derry

McQuillian referred the 2011 All Ireland Final between Kerry and Dublin

Referee Joe McQuillan will take charge of Kerry's All Ireland SFC semi-final with Derry Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Cavan official Joe McQuillian is set to take charge of Kerry’s All Ireland SFC semi-final showdown with Derry next week (Sunday, July 16, Croke Park at 4pm).

McQuillian’s most high-profile involvement with a Kerry game up to now was probably the 2011 All Ireland senior football final with Dublin, which resulted in the sky blues winning their first All-Ireland title in sixteen years kick-starting a period of unprecedented dominance.

At the time the Kingdom were understood to be somewhat dissatisfied by McQuillian’s performance in the final. Interestingly the manager that day is the current Kerry supremo, Jack O’Connor.

Speaking to the Irish Independent in 2013 after he’d stepped down from his second spell in charge, the Dromid native admitted it was more that he had an issue with McQuillian’s appointment, rather than his performance in the final with Dublin. O’Connor went on to stress that it was “water under the bridge” already by then.

“The one massive beef I had that year was that he [McQuillan] refereed five of Dublin's last seven games, including four championship games and a league final. It is absolutely unheard of that they would have him that much,” he said at the time.

"Don't tell me that familiarity with a referee doesn't count because it absolutely does. Referees aren't that scarce. But out of respect for Dublin and Pat Gilroy we wouldn't want to make an issue out of it."

In the wake of the 2011 final McQuillian didn’t take charge of a Kerry game in either league or championship again until the 2014 National League.

Meanwhile, Tyrone official Seán Hurson (who took charge of last year’s All Ireland final) will officiate the second All Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Monaghan.

The pair of appointments would see to put Meath official David Gough in pole position to take charge of the All Ireland final at the end of the month.