Causeway get back on track in Kerry SHC with win over sloppy St Brendans

A poor rate of return on chances created, plus the early dismissal of Darren Dineen in the second half, put St Brendans on the back foot against the reigning champions

Causeway's Muirís Delaney gets out ahead of St Brendans' Dáithí Griffin during their second round clash in the Garvey's County SHC in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Causeway 3-16

St Brendans 0-14

It’s a scoreline that suggests a statement sort of a victory for the reigning champions, with an eleven-point margin between the sides at the finish. Causeway’s performance, though, didn’t quite measure up to that seeming level of dominance.

That’s not to say Causeway weren’t at times impressive, they were, it’s just that St Brendans made life quite difficult on themselves, and consequently easier than it needed to be on their rivals.

When the Ardfert men had the chance to put a bit of distance between themselves and Causeway with the breeze at their backs in the first half, they didn’t, and then in the second half the blue and white found themselves down to fourteen men for a clumsy Darren Dineen tackle (albeit not a malicious one) just three minutes in.

That’s not to mention the late goal the Saints gave away with a sloppy pass across the face of goal, picked up and delivered to an empty net by Colum Harty (his second of two goals).

To be fair to the Brendans, that goal mattered little in the grand scheme of things with the game essentially over by then already, but with a final group game to come next weekend against Kilmoyley it was a real bum note to sign off on.

It really could have been quite different for St Brendans had they managed to make the most of their chances and of the breeze that they had at their backs into the Horan’s end for the second half.

That said there was no doubt about who the happier side at half-time was: the reigning champions. Not only did they have a three-point advantage, with the breeze to come for the second half, there was also the sense that St Brendans hadn’t really made the most of their chances.

The Ardfert outfit finished the opening thirty minutes with just a 45% rate of return on chances created, having shot six wides, dropped another trio short and having had a pair of goal-chances (for Seán Brosnan and the live-wire Fionán Egan) blocked down.

Causeway, despite starting with a goal chance for Joseph Diggins inside the opening sixty seconds, took their time getting into the game, with St Brendans looking the more forceful operation out the gate.

Even with that, the Brendans didn’t really take the sort of advantage they ought to have done. After going two points to one clear seven minutes in – already scant reward for their dominance – they shot four wides in-a-row before Brandon Barrett from a free levelled it up at two each, thirteen minutes in.

Jerry Wallace’s men managed to go back in front with a pair of points in the next few minutes – Eric Leen and Egan on the mark – but with Seán Brosnan failing to find the net with a sixteenth minute goal chance again they failed to make their advantage count.

Just four minutes later, Causeway made no such mistake with Gavin Dooley finding Joseph Diggins for a goal, 1-4 to 0-6. The lead swinging the other way and, while Brendans with the impressive Graham Horan (a Tipperary import) and Egan pointing drew level briefly, Causeway finished the half strongly shooting four points to St Brendans’ one, 1-8 to 0-8 at the break.

St Brendans started the second half well enough with a point by the aforementioned Horan and a pointed free from Fionán Mackessy (who dropped a touch deeper to greater effect in the second half having been named at number 11), but the dismissal of Darren Dineen just after that seemed to do serious damage to the Saints’ ambitions.

To their credit they battled on gamely for a time. It wasn’t until Harty nabbed his first of two second half goals on 44 minutes, a move started in the Causeway goal by keeper John Mike Dooley and involving his son Gavin, that the game looked to be getting beyond the Brendans.

With 15 minutes of regulation time remaining and Causeway 2-9 to 0-11 it was clear that it would take one hell of an effort for St Brendans to pull something out of the fire.

It never looked likely, not with Keith Carmody keeping the scoreboard ticking over (the centre-back who played more up front in the second half finishing the game with four points from play) and Jason Diggins looking increasingly forceful the longer the game went on.

The Brendans didn’t seem to have the firepower to overhaul the champions and, with the game running away from them, came that poor pass across the face of goal on 55 minutes for Harty’s second, 3-12 to 0-13.

From there to the end there was only one team in it. Causeway tacked on an additional four points, St Brendans just one. Even if it was far from a vintage performance from Stephen Goggin’s men, after the disappointment of defeat to Kilmoyley last time out, this will come as a real fillip.

They’ve probably done enough to secure passage to the quarter-finals with their head-to-head and score difference advantage over St Brendans who face a real uphill challenge next weekend against Kilmoyley.

CAUSEWAY: John Mike Dooley, Gerard Leen, Muirís Delaney, Paul McGrath (0-1f), Tommy Barrett, Keith Carmody (0-4), Evan Murphy (0-1), Jason Diggins, Billy Lyons (0-1), Joseph Diggins (1-0), Column Harty (2-0), Daniel Mahoney, Brandon Barrett (0-7f), Gearóid Mahoney, Gavin Dooley (0-1) Subs: Seán Leahy for P McGrath, half-time, Adam White (0-1) for G Mahoney, 42, Kieran Leahy for G Leen, 47, Mark Murphy for S Leahy, 62,

ST BRENDANS: Darren Delaney, Trevor Wallace, Dáithí Griffin, Nathan O’Driscoll, Gary O’Riordan, Darren Dineen, Eric Leen (0-2), Graham Horan (0-4, 1f), Billy Daly, Earnán Ferris, Fionán Mackessy (0-2, 1f), Stephen Leen, John Egan, Seán Brosnan, Fionán Egan (0-6, 5f, 1 ‘65) Subs: Fionán Horgan for B Daly, 50,

REFEREE: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)