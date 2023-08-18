Carlton Blues confirm signing of Kerry footballer and ‘fantastic athlete’ Rob Monahan on international rookie contract

Carlton’s Nick Austin said Monahan could not have been more impressive during the recruitment process, is a fantastic athlete and an exceptional character

Rob Monahan in action against Sligo in this year's All-Ireland U-20 Football Championship semi-final at Pearse Stadium in Galway

The Carlton Blues Australian Football League club have confirmed the signing of Kerry dual player Rob Monahan on an international rookie contract.

As first revealed by The Kerryman on Monday, the Ardfert man had been offered, and has accepted, the chance to join the Melbourne-based AFL club after impressing at a series of trials in Dublin that assess attendees on their running, jumping, overall agility and general athleticism.

Monahan – who is still just 18 years old – plays football with Ardfert and hurling with Kilmoyley, and was an important player for manager Tomás Ó Sé on the Kerry under-20 football team this year.

Monahan first came to prominence when he lined out with the Kerry minors in 2021, and with his schools’ performances with Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, his displays with Ardfert as they achieved back-to-back county league promotions, and his county championship exploits with St Brendan’s last season, he has long been touted as one of the most promising young footballers in the county.

He now heads Down Under along with Matty Duffy from Longford, who has also been signed to an international rookie contract with the Blues.

Other Kerry players who appear be on the radar of AFL clubs are Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), Will Shine (Killarney Legion) and Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion) but there has been no confirmation that any of that trio have been offered a contract, or if they have that they have accepted any offer.

On their Carlton Blues official website the club stated: “The Carlton Football Club is excited to announce it has secured Irish duo Rob Monahan and Matt Duffy as international rookies.

"The Club scouted the pair on a recent recruiting trip to Ireland, which saw the Blues assess some of the country’s best young talent, with Monahan and Duffy proving the standouts.

“Representing Kerry in Gaelic football, the 19-year-old Monahan is extremely athletic with a demonstrated skillset to play on both sides of his body. Standing at 189cm tall, Monahan played an integral role for Kerry in the All-Ireland under-20 football championship.

Whilst a standout in high-level Gaelic football, Monahan has also excelled at hurling and rugby, displaying an impressive multi-faceted skillset that will transfer well to the AFL.

“Duffy has been regarded as one of Ireland’s future stars, having made his senior Gaelic football debut in 2023 which playing a key role in Dromard’s championship comeback against Granard.”

Carlton Head of List Management Nick Austin said both Monahan and Duffy could not have been more impressive during the recruitment process in Ireland.

“We are so excited to have Robert and Matt join the Blues next season. Both players are fantastic athletes and exceptional characters," Austin said. “Both will add depth to our midfield group, with Robert having the ability to play forward.

“While both have the skills to thrive in the AFL, we will invest heavily in their development whilst also supporting them in their transition to Australia.

“Their talent is really clear and we’re confident with our development pathway being really well established at the Club under Luke Power, we will provide Robert and Matt with all the support they need to thrive at IKON Park.”