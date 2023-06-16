Captain Siofra O’Shea starts for Kerry as Kingdom get hesitant vote to beat Dublin in All-Ireland SFC opener
When Kerry played Dublin in the League in February at Austin Stack Park the Kingdom won by 3-15 to 1-10, a result that was a sort of a coming of age for this Kerry team
Dan KearneyKerryman
Síofra O’Shea has been named in the Kerry team to face Dublin in Saturday’s mouth-watering TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship opener at Parnell Park. O’Shea was only fit enough for the last six minutes of the Munster Final loss to Cork on May 28 but is listed in the starting line-up for the trip to the capital.