Captain Siofra O’Shea starts for Kerry as Kingdom get hesitant vote to beat Dublin in All-Ireland SFC opener

When Kerry played Dublin in the League in February at Austin Stack Park the Kingdom won by 3-15 to 1-10, a result that was a sort of a coming of age for this Kerry team

Kerry captain Síofra O'Shea, in action against Leah Caffrey of Dublin, when the team met in the National League in February in Tralee, is fit to take her place in the team for Saturday's Championship meeting between the counties.

Dan Kearney Kerryman Today at 14:07