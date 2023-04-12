Candid Kerry boss Darragh Long insists team won’t change their style for Galway final

The Austin Stacks man says the side came of age in Division 1 against Dublin and Meath

The Kerryman sports writer, Dan Kearney (centre) getting the views of the Kerry Ladies senior team joint managers, Declan Quill (left) and Darragh Long after a training session at Brosna GAA Club on Wednesday night. Photo by John Reidy

Darragh Long and Declan Quill are two of the most positive men that you could meet. There’s no hiding behind a ‘yerra’ or any glass half empty kind of stuff – they tell it the way it is and it’s pretty refreshing.

They come across as having full faith in their charges and even speaking to the players, you can tell there’s a bounce that they put into the training sessions and dressing room in general.

To be fair to them they always deflect whatever praise is required on to the players. When they are doing well it reflects on the management so that’s a win-win scenario anyway.

Although both men stated before the start of the league that their goal was to stay up and not get relegated, they must have felt that they were in with a big shout once they got over their first two games against Waterford and Mayo.

So, early doors, did the thought of making the final occur to them?

“It did,” Darragh Long admitted.

“It was after the Mayo game because we had two good wins on the road where we hadn’t performed well and we knew that we had three home games against Donegal, Dublin, and Meath. We had six points on board at that stage and we knew that we were safe from relegation, and we said to the group that we’d give it a cut.

“Our performance against Donegal wasn’t great, another ground out type of win, but I think that we came of age really against Dublin and Meath. At that stage we knew that we were there or thereabouts, and it’s a testament to the work that the girls have done over the last couple of months.

“I think that there in great physical shape and I think that we’ve shown that. Are we ahead of the posse in S&C terms at the moment? Maybe other teams have had a different focus. We came back early and did a lot of work and it’s stood to us over the last couple of weeks.

“Maybe others thought that we would find it hard to compete [in Division 1], but myself and Declan have known for over three years that we can be consistent at this level. The big thing was to find the consistency to do it in week one, week two and week three etc, and we’ve done that and have gotten better as time has gone on.”

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is top of the shop over everybody else in league scoring over the seven games of the league (4-29) and really is irreplaceable for the kingdom. But what if something happens and she gets injured? Long stresses that there are plenty of other players well capable of stepping into the breach.

“Louise, I don’t think we need to wax lyrical over her talents; the whole country has over the last number of years and even more so over the last twelve months,” enthused Long.

“Some people might think that she’s pushing on in age [31], but myself and Declan think that she’s in the prime of her footballing career, and I think that it’s a testament to her that she was an All Star last year and a nominee for Player of the Year.

“Anyone that thinks Kerry are a one player band let them think it and Síofra [O’Shea] will pop up, Niamh Carmody will pop up, Anna Galvin will pop up, Lorraine Scanlon will pop up.

"Louise takes minding and the best defenders in the country have had trouble minding her, but to wrap her up in cotton wool would be the wrong thing to do ; she hates not playing, she hates being injured, she hates having to step out from sessions or training.

"Of course, you want to wrap her up in cotton wool but we need to keep her sharp as well. It’s just a balance really.”

What can Kerry expect from Galway?

“They’re a strong running team, a very physical team, a very quick team,” Long explained. “They’re very quick with the handpass coming off the shoulder, they recycle the ball very well and then they have some fantastic players like Tracey Leonard and Ailbhe Davoren to name just two.

“It will be similar to last year when we didn’t change our system to suit Meath and we stayed true to ourselves rightly or wrongly, that can be other people’s discussion. We’re not going to change how we play, and I don’t see Galway changing how they play.

"We’re confident that we can match up well with them and it will be a close game. The big open field of Croke Park will suit both teams so it will be what team turns up best on the day.

“Like I’ve said from the start, we enter every competition to win and hopefully we will get the win in the final.”