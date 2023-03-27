Camogie boss Ryan says Kerry players’ passion and unity is being borne out in the performances and results

Kerry manager says his team will have ‘a real battle on our hands’ against Meath in the Division 2 final on April 16

There is no question but that this has been an outstanding campaign for the Kerry senior camogie team. Players have performed well collectively and individually, Kerry have racked up big scoring totals while going through the full group phase unbeaten. They have come through a tight schedule of games with no long-term injuries – which is a huge positive going forward to the championship – and, possibly most encouraging of all, they have come out the other side of the league with real quality on the bench and strong competition for places in the starting team.