Brian Ó Beaglaoich a doubt and Killian Spillane out of Kerry’s crucial game against Cork

Cork boss Cleary expecting backlash from ‘wounded’ Kerry as All-Ireland champions head to Pairc Uí Chaoimh

Kerry defender Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, pictured in action against Cork in last year's Munster semi-final is an injury doubt for the Group 1 match in Pairc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday, after the An Ghaeltacht man picked up a hamstring injury

Brian Ó Beaglaoich has emerged as a fresh injury concern for Kerry ahead of their All-Ireland Group Phase game away to Cork, while Killian Spillane is almost certain to miss the game in Pairc Uí Chaoimh as he continues to rehab an ankle injury.

Ó Beaglaoich hurt his hamstring playing for An Ghaeltacht in their county league division 2 win over Kenmare Shamrocks the weekend before last, and it’s understood that the All-Ireland winning defender is in a race to be fit and available to face Cork on Saturday.

The An Ghaeltacht man, who missed most of the National League through injury, came on as a 58th substitute for Tadhg Morley against Mayo in the first round loss last Saturday week. Given how little football Ó Beaglaoich has played in recent months, the Kerry management released him to play with his club the following day in order to further build up his match fitness, but the player felt some discomfort in his hamstring and had to come out of the game early.

With some changes likely in the starting team to face Cork, it was felt that Ó Beaglaoich was moving closer to regaining his place in the half back line, where he had been so impressive in Kerry’s run to All-Ireland success last year. However, it seems now that the 26-year-old might be looking – at best – for being fit to face Louth in the third group game on the weekend of June 17/18.

Meanwhile, Killian Spillane is expected to miss out on being part of the match day squad for the second game in a row, having missed the game against Mayo with an ankle injury. Manager Jack O’Connor had explained prior to that game that the Templenoe inside forward had picked up an ankle injury during training the week before Mayo’s visit to Killarney.

The Kerryman understands that Spillane hasn’t fully shaken off the injury and will be unavailable for the game in Cork this weekend, and could be in a race to be available for that game against Louth at a neutral venue.

Meanwhile, O’Connor’s counterpart John Cleary is expecting a Kerry backlash from the reigning All-Ireland champions after that disappointing 1-19 to 0-17 defeat to Mayo, a result that ended Kerry’s 27-year unbeaten Championship record at home venues.

Cork come into Saturday’s game ahead of Kerry in Group 1 courtesy of their 1-19 to 1-17 win over Louth, a result that gives the Rebels a great chance of qualifying out of the group.

“We are facing the All-Ireland champions and it was going to be difficult enough without them being a bit wounded,” Cleary said. “We will focus on what we can do and what we can bring to the table. We know we have areas to improve because we weren’t perfect against Louth.”