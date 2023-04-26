Better late than never as Tralee CBS bid for delayed Dunloe Cup honours against St Brendan’s Killarney

Tralee CBS v St. Brendans Killarney

Thursday, April 27

Fitzgerald Stadium, at 1pm

This year’s Dunloe Cup final was one of the early victims of the inclement weather that rendered pitches unavailable over the winter. Normally Kerry’s U-16.5 colleges football championship is played before Christmas, but a window has finally opened up in the schedules and Thursday in Fitzgerald Stadium will see two of the traditional big guns battle it out for the coveted honour.

The Dunloe Cup has become a more egalitarian competition in recent years, with the likes of Tarbert (2006), Inbhearr Scéine (2018), Pres. Milltown (2019) and Mercy Mounthawk (2021) all lifting the cup.

However, this year it is St. Brendans, who top the roll of honour, and Tralee CBS, who are second on the list, that are the last two teams standing.

The team is managed by Marc Ó Sé, and the former An Gaeltacht and Kerry star is looking forward to the game.

“We are playing the Sem. We haven’t actually met them so far this year, but the players all know each other and the Sem are always a big challenge, it’s always a good game when these two meet. We had a great Frewen campaign and ended up winning that, which will give the lads a bit of confidence, but unfortunately we will be missing a few top guns.

“Andrew Kerins, who has been a mainstay of the side, won’t be available. Kerry minor panellists Liam Óg O’Connor and Luke Rochford are carrying binjuries and are unlikely to make it. We are hoping that Mairtín McKivergen, who missed the Frewen Cup Final with injury, will be back but we aren’t sure yet.”

The schedule interruption has, understandably enough, thrown off preparations a little bit.

“We haven’t really had the players because of the Easter break and so on, so we are only really getting back to training this week and it’s very close, but we are looking forward to it.

“It will be on in Killarney and we know it will be a very tough game, but it would mean a lot to us if we could achieve a double, they are rare enough. We are all looking forward to it.”

Tralee CBS will be going into this one as favourites. Their performance in the Frewen Final against a very good Rochestown side in the final really made people sit up and take notice. These players have put work in and it shows.

Oisín O’Halloran is a very dependable keeper, protected by quality defenders like full back Ryan Hickey, Fionnán Ryan, Seán Óg Brosnan, and Eoin O’Flaherty.

In the middle you have Keelan Best and Hugh Lenihan.

Up front the Green have a lot of aces to play. Ronan Carroll has been the standout player at this age group for both club and school, and is a virtual certainty to line out for the Kerry minors. The likes of Ryan O’Driscoll, Keelan Best, Maurice Lenihan, Gearóid White, and talented dual player Darragh Corridan are all dangerous forwards.

That said, they really will have to work for it if they are to get past a St Brendan’s team who are formidable in their own right.

David Brosnan is the manager of St. Brendans and, like his Tralee counterparts, found the long delay made things awkward.

“It was very difficult really. The weather played havoc with the schedule, and then you had the Frewen. In fairness to the Green they went all the way to the final and won it out. We were very disappointed to go out in the first round against Mallow; we just didn’t perform that day.”

St Brendan’s had a reasonably comfortable win over Pres. Milltown in their first outing but had to survive a real battle against Mercy Mounthawk in the semi-final, with a couple of late goals slightly flattering their winning margin. They have had a long wait without a competitive game since then, though. David has no illusions; this will be a battle and he never expected anything less.

“Tralee are a very strong team. They will have four or five Kerry minor panellists, whereas we have none. We will also almost certainly be missing Aidan Cronin and Oran O’Neill with injuries but we won’t be using any excuses. Tralee have had to deal with the same things.

“There won’t be any surprises; all of these players know each other and have played with and against each other in the various age groups.”

“We are only back training the last couple of weeks and we don’t have a lot done, but it would be great to win and finish the year with a trophy. This is a very prestigious competition. No matter what, it is great for us, for everybody, to get out on the field and play the game, and we are looking forward to it.”

The Sem have a great keeper in Kacper Robak, with players like Brian and Henry Walsh, Cian Mulcahy, Darragh Stack, and Fionn Daly in defence. Sharpshooter James Dempsey is likely to start in midfield alongside Adam Byrne.

Up front the likes of Joey McCarthy, Luke Doolan, Josh Bowler, Gavin Cronin, and Oisín Fleming all know how to raise a flag.

This is a game that is likely to go down to the wire, with Tralee CBS expected to win without much to spare.

PS Inbhearr Scéine win Munster U16.5 C final

Pobal Scloil Inbhearr Scéine, Kenmare, beat CBS Mitchelstown by 2-14 to 0-12 to bring the Roibeard Ó Bhuachalla Cup back to Kerry to join its Corn Uí Mhuirí, Frewen and Dr. Éamonn O’Sullivan counterparts.