Ardfert team coach Clive O’Callaghan said: ‘No complaints, the better team on the day won’

Ballymacelligott’s Adam Sheehy shields the ball from Ardfert's Felim O'Sullivan during the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Championship semi-final in Austin Stack Park. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Ballymacelligott manager Ian Blake was a happy man but he knew his team’s performance was far from flawless after their five-point win over Ardfert in the County Premier Junior Football Championship semi-final.