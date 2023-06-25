Ballyheigue bow out of Kerry SHC as Lixnaw show early promise with 11-point win over the seasiders

Goals from Ricky Heffernan, Mikey Kelliher and Eoghan Stack helped Lixnaw ease to a comfortable win in their opening game of the hurling championship

Ballyheigue's Graham Slattery tries to block Eoghan Stack's strike for Lixnaw in the County Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 2 game at Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Lixnaw 3-16

Ballyheigue 0-14

Lixnaw made a winning start to their County Senior championship campaign, and ended Ballyheigue’s interest in the competition, when they were full value for an 11-point victory over a spirited Ballyheigue outfit that battled hard but didn’t have the craft and cunning that the victors had in front of a decent sized crowd at Austin Stack Park.

That’s not to say that Lixnaw were perfect, far from it in fact, as they looked ring rusty at times against a Ballyheigue outfit that had the advantage of a game already, although they were also heavily defeated last weekend by Ballyduff.

Ballyheigue, lining out without the injured Kerry stars Michael Leen and Colin Walsh, were always going to be up against it but in fairness to them they stuck at it until the end with Felim O’Sullivan, Tomas Gaynor, Seimi O Fuarain and Philip Lucid giving top drawer performances for them. They didn’t have Shane Conway though and the Lixnaw maestro was at his imperious best on the day.

Conway finished with eight points, with three from play, but it was his overall endeavour and class that stood out as he drifted to the middle of the field and controlled the tempo of the play, especially when the game was in the melting pot. The corner forward played the game on his terms and the rest of his side followed.

Lixnaw , playing with the aid of the breeze into the Mitchels end in the first half, raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after eleven minutes, and although the brilliant Philip Lucid got Ballyheigue motoring with a free after twenty seconds, Shane Conway with 0-3 (one free) and full forward Jack Brosnan (assist John Buckley) did the damage for Lixnaw.

Lucid pointed a ’65 beautifully into the wind, but further scores from Conway (three) and Mikey Kelliher, who was very industrious for the winners , pushed them 0-8 to 0-2 ahead with twenty four minutes gone on the clock.

Felim O’Sullivan was carrying the fight for Ballyheigue in the middle of the field and struck a neat point, but on the stroke of half time Jeremy McKenna hit a brilliant long range point for Lixnaw, although they wouldn’t have been pleased with their nine wides and three balls dropped short into Cormac Slattery’s paws in that opening period.

Ballyheigue had the advantage of the swirling wind in the second half but it was Lixnaw that increased their lead when Mikey Kelliher slotted over the bar following a pass from Shane Conway. Then, in the space of seventy seconds, the wheels completely came off for Ballyheigue.

Receiving possession in the middle of the field, Shane Conway played a masterful pass to Eoghan Stack who in turn found Daragh Conway off the shoulder. The centre half forward’s shot at goal produced a brilliant save from Cormac Slattery but Ricky Heffernan, named at midfield but operating in the full forward line, followed up and hit the rebound to the back of the net.

Goal number two came just over a minute later when a long testing ball in from Shane Conway wasn’t dealt with by the Ballyheigue full back line and with Heffernan making a nuisance of himself once more, Eoghan Stack showed snipers instincts to find the back of the onion sack.

Ballyheigue were rattled and even at that early stage of the second half it looked like it wasn’t going to be their day. To their credit they rallied over the next few minutes and slotted scores from Philip Lucid (2) and another from Felim O’Sullivan, although Jock Buckley replied with a good score for Lixnaw.

In the 43rd minute Lixnaw effectively killed off the game with goal number three. Colin Sheehy did the spadework this time and found Mikey Kelliher ghosting behind the Ballyheigue cover. Kelliher didn’t hit the ball brilliantly but his low daisy cutter was enough to find the corner of the net and Lixnaw had now pushed 3-11 to 0-6 ahead.

Shane Conway with a free, and Philip Lucid with the first of two sublime sideline cuts that he scored during the game, swapped scores but Ballyheigue never really looked like getting the goal that they desperately craved to get back into the game with the Lixnaw back line, and in particular Daragh Shanahan, outstanding.

Mike Conway came on for Lixnaw and got in on the scoring act as had his son Dxaragh and nephew Shane, but to Ballyheigue’s credit they suck to their task and they outscored the winners by 0-7 to 0-3 for the last thirteen minutes of the contest.

Points from Tomas Gaynor, Felim O’Sullivan, and five from the outstanding Philip Lucid including his second brilliant sideline cut meant that Ballyheigue could be very pleased with their finishing retort, but fittingly it was Lixnaw that scored the final point of the game when Daragh Conway pucked over at the death.

Ballyheigue’s campaign is now over while Lixnaw can look forward to a mouth-watering top of the table clash with Ballyduff on July 1/2.

LIXNAW: Martin Stackpoole; Daragh Shanahan, Aodhan Shanahan, Christopher O’Sullivan; Conor O’Keeffe, Jeremy McKenna 0-1, Tom Foley; Ricky Heffernan 1-0, John Buckley 0-1, Mikey Kelliher 1-2, Daragh Conway 0-2, Colin Sheehy; Eoghan Stack 1-0, Jack Brosnan 0-1, Shane Conway 0-8 (4f, 1 ’65’). Subs: Jamie Galvin for C Sheehy (45), Mike Conway 0-1 for R Heffernan (50), James Flaherty for M Kelliher (54), Brendan Brosnan for T Foley (59), Jamie Galvin for D Conway (63).

BALLYHEIGUE: Cormac Slattery; Seimi Fuarain, Mikey O’Halloran, Dara Kearney; Jimmy O’Halloran, Ciaran Casey, Graham Slattery; Felim O’Sullivan 0-3, Tomas Gaynor 0-2; Philip Lucid 0-9 (6f, 2 s/l), Brian O’Riordan, David O’Sullivan; Bryan Sheehan, Eric Walsh, Nathan Guerin. Subs: Rory Duggan for D O’Sullivan (ht), David O’Mahony for B Sheehan (ht), Dara Donnelly for J O’Halloran (58).

Referee: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick)