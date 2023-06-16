Ballyduff’s romp to victory over Ballyheigue slightly marred by injury to Padraig Boyle in Kerry SHC opening game

Goals from Kevin Goulding (2), Padraig Boyle and Eoin Ross sent Ballyduff on their way to a comfortable 21-point win

Ballyduff players make their way off the Austin Stack Park pitch after their 21-point win over Ballyheigue in the County SHC

Ballyduff 4-20

Ballyheigue 0-11

First half goals from Padraig Boyle and Kevin Goulding set up Ballyduff for a facile 21-point win over Ballyheigue in this opening game of the county championship, but it’s a win that could come at a heavy cost after Boyle was substituted in the first half after sustaining a groin injury.

Boyle went down on the sideline late in the first half and it was six or seven minutes before he rose to his feet after receiving treatment and being replaced by Jack Enright. Ballyduff manager Garry O’Brien confirmed it was a groin injury that Boyle suffered and couldn’t continue to play with, adding that it could be an anxious wait to see if the player is fit to face Lixnaw in a fortnight.

On another day the loss of the Kerry sharp-shooter might have been harder felt, but last year’s beaten finalists were in total control throughout, with Goulding scoring his second goal and Eoin Ross adding a fourth in the second half as the Ballyheigue challenge capitulated totally.

Ballyheigue, hurling without the injured Michael Leane and Colin Walsh, were disadvantaged from before the ball was throw in, but they actually started the better team, and scored first. Centre-back Ciaran Casey played in Philip Lucid in the third minute, but as the latter bore down on the Ballyduff goal he could only fire his shot into the side-netting of Darragh Quinlan’s goal. However, a foul in the build-up afforded Lucid a close-range free, which he duly tapped over. That was as good as it got for the men in orange.

A minute later Ballyduff were back on terms, Dylan Moriarty pointing, and a minute after that Padraig Boyle did well to keep Goulding’s delivery in play on the end line before firing a great shot from a tight angle past Cormac Slattery to put his team 1-1 to 0-1 ahead.

The two no.5s – Kyle O’Connor and Graham Slattery – exchanged points before Ballyduff started to open up with points from Jack O’Sullivan, Kieran O’Carroll and Ross to go six ahead. Then in the 21st minute Goulding broke inside the Ballyheigue defence and finished to net from much the same spot as Boyle had.

That put Ballyduff 2-6 to 0-4, and they tacked on four more points in the last eight minutes of the half to lead 2-10 to 0-5 at the break, a purposeful thirty minutes of sharp hurling from the recently beaten county league division one finalists, but a half that also saw them register 10 wides.

Even with Padraig Boyle off the field, there was an obvious sense at the interval that this contest was only ending up one way, with Darragh Slattery, JP O’Carroll, Kyle O’Connor, Ross, Goulding and Mikey Boyle all hurling with real confidence and purpose.

Dylan Moriarty clipped over two early second half frees to settle Ballyduff back into their scoring routine, with Ross and Goulding adding two more before Nathan Guerin scored Ballyheigue’s first point of the second half, making it 2-14 to 0-6 after 36 minutes.

The lead was still 14 points – 2-17 to 0-9 – when Ross’s long-range free went all the way to the Ballyheigue goal as Mikey Boyle’s effort to get a flick on the ball distracted goalkeeper Slattery in the 53rd minute, and three minutes later Goulding soloed through the Ballyheigue defence and batted the ball to the net after his initial strike was blocked.

By that stage Ballyheigue were shooting for consolation goals, but to no avail as the Ballyduff defence stood firm, and the winners were able to run their bench. Mikey Boyle’s son Killian came on and converted a late free as father and son left the field happy, though there was considerably more concern for brother and uncle Padraig who will be hoping to be fit to face Lixnaw in their second Group A game.

BALLYDUFF: Darragh Quinlan, Thomas Slattery, Darragh Slattery, JP O’Carroll, Kyle O’Connor 0-2, Adam Segal, Anthony O’Carroll, Eoin Ross 1-4 (1-2 f), Jack O’Sullivan 0-1, Kieran O’Carroll 0-1, Daniel O’Carroll 0-1, Kevin Goulding 2-2, Padriag Boyle 1-0, Mikey Boyle 0-2, Dylan Moriarty 0-6 (5f). Subs: Jack Enright for P Boyle (inj, 21), Anthony Kavanagh for D O’Carroll (46), Luke Kennelly for A O’Carroll (51), David Goulding for K O’Carroll (54), Killian Boyle 0-1 (f) for D Moriarty (59).

BALLYHEIGUE: Cormac Slattery, Seimi O Fuarain 0-1, Dara Kearney, Graham Slattery 0-1, Ciaran Casey, Jordan Goggin, Felim O’Sullivan 0-2, David O’Sullivan, Philip Lucid 0-6 (2f, 2 ‘65’), Tomas Gaynor, Bryan Sheehan, David O’Mahony, Eric Walsh, Nathan Guerin 0-1. Subs: Jimmy O’Halloran for B Sheehan (ht), Dara Donnelly for J Goggin (61), Muiris Harty for D O’Mahony (61).

REFEREE: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork)