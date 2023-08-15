Ballyduff beat Abbeydorney to win North Kerry U-15 ‘A’ Hurling Championship title

Ballyduff won the North Kerry Under 15 ‘A’ Championship on Sunday evening at Abbeydorney when they defeated Crotta O’Neill’s in the Final by 1-16 to 0-14. The Johnny Hussey Memorial Shield was presented to the winning captain Jake Rochford by Joe Walsh, North Kerry Hurling Board chairman. Match referee was Eugene Stack from Lixnaw.

In the North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Round, Causeway conceded their game with Ballyheigue. In the first quarter-final Abbeydorney had a 0-17 to 0-13 win over Kilmoyley. The Lady’s Walk v Crotta O'Neills and Lixnaw v Ballyheigue quarter-finals are scheduled for this Wednesday, August 16 at 7pm. Tralee Parnell’s will be at home to St. Brendan's in the remaining quarter final.

In the Kerry Under 15 ‘B’ Championship play off, Kilmoyley overcame Firies by 5-16 to 3-13. They will play Lixnaw in the Final.

In the North Kerry Under 14 ‘A’ Championship Abbeydorney had a 3-11 to 3-6 win over Kilmoyley. Fixtures for this Saturday, August 19, 5pm. – Ballyduff v Lixnaw; Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue; Crotta O’Neills v Firies. The Tralee Parnells v St. Brendan’s game will be played on Tuesday, August 22 at 6.30pm. Successive Rounds of the Under 14 Championships will be played on Saturdays 2nd, 9th and 16th September at 5pm with the Finals scheduled for September 23.

North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship Round 2 fixtures for Tuesday, August 22: Crotta/Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue; Ballyduff v St. Brendan’s; Lixnaw v Tralee Parnells and Firies v Causeway/Abbeydorney. All games at 6.30pm. The age limit for this competition is Under 18.

Kerry Coiste na nÓg

Crotta O’Neills won the Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Under-13 Division 1 Hurling League with a 2-16 to 1-16 win over Ballyduff. It was a tremendous encounter at Causeway and needed extra-time to decide the winners. The trophy was presented to the winning captain Fionn Hannon by Martin Sheehy [Kerry Coiste na nÓg chairman]. The match referee was Liam Goggin from Causeway.

In the Under-13 Division 3 Final, Tralee Parnells defeated Kilgarvan by 2-9 to 1-4 at Lewis Road. The trophy was presented to the winning captain Seán Maunsell by Jimmy O’Sullivan Darcy, Assistant PRO, Kerry Coiste na nÓg. The match referee was Tommy Guerin.