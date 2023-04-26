Ballyduff and St Brendan’s win Kerry Coiste na nÓg Féile na nGael hurling titles
Ballyduff and St. Brendan’s emerged victorious in the Finals of the 2023 Kerry Coiste na nÓg Hurling Féile na nGael finals. Played as a double bill at Abbeydorney on Saturday, Ballyduff had a 4-20 to 5-15 win over Crotta O’Neill’s after extra-time in the Division 1 final. John Curtin was the Ballyduff captain and he received the trophy from Martin Sheehy (Cathaoirleach, Coiste na nÓg Ciarraí). Liam Goggin (Causeway) was the match referee.
The victorious Ballyduff squad was: Jack Enright, Adam Kennelly, Evan O’Connor, Aodhán Slattery, JJ O’Rourke, Jake Rochford (1-5), Sean Ross O’Gorman, Scott Sheehan, Óran Curley, Jack Purcell, Dylan Costello (1-12), Fionn Byrne, Ben Lynch, John Curtin (2-3), Cathal Byrne. Subs: Jack Houlihan, Cillian Mulcahy, Darragh James (1-0), Ruán Houlihan, Jakub Dunworth, Thomas Scanlon, Aaron Ross O’Gorman.
In the Division 2 Final, St. Brendan’s had a 2-12 to 0-5 win over Kilmoyley. Brody Leen was the winning captain and Tommy Guerin (Abbeydorney) refereed.
The St. Brendan’s squad was Jack Lyne, Dara Wallace, Tom Lenihan, Ruairi Lacey, Rory Clifford, Brody Leen (0-3), Darragh O’Flaherty, Gary Egan, Tadhg Ó Slatara (1-0), Cillian Foley, Eoghan Wiseman, Billy Clifford (0-1), William Dillon, Eanna Thibeaud, Mairtín Casey (1-8). Subs: David O’Connor, Eamon Wisemen, Seán Hickey, Cillian O’Brien.