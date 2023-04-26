Ballyduff and St Brendan’s win Kerry Coiste na nÓg Féile na nGael hurling titles

Ballyduff and St. Brendan’s emerged victorious in the Finals of the 2023 Kerry Coiste na nÓg Hurling Féile na nGael finals. Played as a double bill at Abbeydorney on Saturday, Ballyduff had a 4-20 to 5-15 win over Crotta O’Neill’s after extra-time in the Division 1 final. John Curtin was the Ballyduff captain and he received the trophy from Martin Sheehy (Cathaoirleach, Coiste na nÓg Ciarraí). Liam Goggin (Causeway) was the match referee.