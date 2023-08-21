Austin Stacks rally to beat John Mitchels in Tralee derby and book place in Kerry IFC quarter-finals

The Rockies overturned a five-point half time deficit to win by four points with Mitchels failing to score anything at a windy Connolly Park

Donagh McKivergan, left of picture, shoots the ball past John Mitchels goalkeeper Peter Nammock for Austin Stacks first half goal after just three minutes. Photo by Adrienne McLoughlin

Austin Stacks 2-10

John Mitchels 1-9

A strange Tralee derby unfolded at Connolly Park on Sunday whereby the visiting John Mitchels enjoyed a five-point lead at half time but then failed to register a single score in the second half as Austin Stacks overtook them to win by four and book their place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare in Group D.

A stiff wind – blowing up the field away from the clubhouse – certainly made it difficult for both teams to find the target when playing against it, as was evidenced by a number of wides and shots dropped short, as well as some great points scored from either team when they had that wind behind them.

Mitchels kicked some super scores in the first half when they had the advantage of that wind, and they needed them all after falling four points down inside three minutes when Michael O’Donnell’s early pointed free was followed by a well-taken goal from Donagh McGivergen after Jordan Kissane’s pass sent his team mate racing through the porous Mitchels defence.

That green flag put Stacks 1-1 to no score ahead but Mitchels kicked the next five points in the next 12 minutes – three of them from Mikey Kelliher frees as well as scores from play from Kelliher and Alan O’Donoghue, as the visitors played it hard and fast and direct against a Stacks side that struggled to contain them.

Kissane finally kicked Stacks second point in the 16th minute but Mitchels responded with three more from O’Donoghue (play and a free) and Cian Holden, the visitors again using the elements to launch over a couple of great scores, while Stacks struggled to get much penetration at the other end. That failing was as much to do with Stacks trying to be too intricate in their play as it was to do with playing into the wind, while the Mitchels defence deserved credit for some solid defensive work too.

In the 28th minute Kelliher launched another free kick towards the Stacks goal, which dropped short, but midfielder Stephen Bowler gathered possession before being bundled to the ground by Barry Shanahan, conceding a penalty. Kelliher needed two bites at the spot kick, reacting quickest to slam the ball to the net after Michael Tansley had saved his from shot from the penalty spot.

Stacks engineered a couple of frees in first half additional time – which were successfully converted by O’Donnell and the hitherto very quiet Sean Quilter – but Mitchels would have been quite satisfied with taking a 1-9 to 1-4 lead to the interval, even knowing they had to play into the wind in the second half.

Paul O’Sullivan replaced Kissane at half time, the former succumbing to what seemed a shoulder injury sustained earlier in the first half, and five minutes after the restart the Rockies were awarded a penalty for a foot block on Quilter’s shot on goal. The same player took the spot kick, which hit the right-hand post and saw the ball go across the goalmouth and go in off the opposite post.

A converted Quilter free brought Stacks back to within a point after 40 minutes, but three minutes later Tansley had to be alert to save Wayne Conway’s goal-bound shot as Mitchels still carried an attacking threat, albeit they now had to work the ball much closer to the target than in the first half.

In the 49th minute Jack O’Shea’s point levelled the score, and a couple of minutes later substitute David Fitzmaurice fired the home side back into the lead for the first time since the ninth minute.

Mitchels – like Stacks in the first half – hit a shot short into the goalkeeper, and then were wide with a couple more shots, while sub Peter Murphy had the distance but not the accuracy with a couple of long-range free kicks.

O’Shea set up Quilter for a lovely point and then Shane O’Callaghan combined with McGivergen for the former to wisely punch the ball over the bar even though a chance for a shot on goal opened up for him.

It was all Stacks at this stage, Cillian Litchfield unlucky to see his shot hit the post before Quilter nailed a free kick from outside the ‘45’ as Mitchels’ challenge petered out along with their chance of progressing to the knock-out stage as Stacks and Castleisland Desmonds have locked in the two qualification places with a round of fixtures left to play.

AUSTIN STACKS: Michael Tansley, Niall Fitzmaurice, Colin Griffin, Jack O’Shea 0-1, Armin Heinrich, Dylan Casey, Colm Browne, Barry Shanahan, Michael O’Donnell 0-2 (2f), Eoghan Carroll, Jordan Kissane 0-1, Donagh McGivergan 1-0, Sean Quilter 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Shane O’Callaghan 0-1, David Mannix. Subs: Paul O’Sullivan for Kissane (inj), Cillian Litchfield for E Carroll, David Fitzmaurice 0-1 for C Browne, Luke Casey for D Mannix.

JOHN MITCHELS: Peter Nammock, Brian O’Donnell, Akeem Molloy, Ciaran White, Jack Myers, Michael Walsh, George Bastible, Stephen Bowler, Patrick Kearney, Mikey Kelliher 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), Shane O’Connor, Thomas Kearns, Alan O’Donoghue 0-3 (1f), Wayne Conway, Cian Holden 0-1. Subs: Paudie White for S Bowler, Peter Murphy for W Conway, John Horgan for G Bastible, Conor Hurley for B O’Donnell, John Carmody for M Kelliher.

REFEREE: Brian Fleming (Currow)