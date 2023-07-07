Austin Stacks look to avoid drop as Dr Crokes aim to stay top in final round of Kerry County League

Promotion and relegation issues still be be decided in Divisions 1, 3, 4 and 5 as County Senior Football League reaches its denoument

The final round of what has been a well run and hotly contested county senior football league – all six divisions of it – will conclude this weekend with the 11th and final round of fixtures.

Although to say everything will be concluded and finalised is probably a little wide of the mark, because it would be quite something if there isn’t at least one play-off situation needed to determine the final standings in at least one group. And it is more likely that play-offs will dominate the domestic schedule for much of July until everything with regard to promotion and relegation (and division champions) is sorted.

At this stage we know what we know, and that is that in the top four divisions, four teams have had their promotion confirmed, and eight teams are already relegated, but there is still plenty to be decided, including the destination of the Division 1 title itself.

We know there will be a new county league champion – back-to-back winners Dingle will hand over their title next weekend – and that it is in Dr Crokes own hands to bring the title back to Lewis Road.

If they beat Milltown/Castlemaine, then Dr Crokes will be champions; indeed, a draw will suffice. Should they lose, Legion can draw level with them on points if they win away to Kerins O’Rahillys, and then a play-off between the Killarney rivals would be required to determine the new champions.

Dingle, Kerins O’Rahillys, Rathmore and Milltown/Castlemaine have 10 points, one more than Spa and Gneeveguilla each on nine points, and two better than Austin Stacks who, on eight points, are in most danger now of dropping down to Division 2 with the already relegated Castleisland Desmonds.

The easiest way for Austin Stacks to avoid being relegated is to beat Gneeveguilla – no easy task at Patrick O’Leary Memorial Park – and hope Spa lose to Ballymacelligott, but after that there is still the possibility that some of those teams currently on 10 points could get pulled into a play-off situation to determine what two teams will join Desmonds for the drop.

*************

Division 2 is, somewhat surprisingly, all wrapped up – top and bottom – before the final round of fixtures.

Laune Rangers, Glenflesk and An Ghaletacht have all harvested 15 points from 10 games, enough to keep them three points clear of the chasing pack, and therefore all are promoted to the top division for 2024. All that remains is to see which of that trio will go up as divisional champions, but the important work has already been done.

At the bottom of Division 2, St Marys fate has been sign-posted from a long way back, and their relegation was confirmed a couple of rounds ago. Currow, with just one win from 10 games, haven’t fared much better than St Marys and they, too, are headed for Division 3, as are Firies, who cannot make up the ground on Listowel Emmets above them with just one game to play.

*************

Division 3 is a different matter altogether. While South Kerry neighbours Dromid Pearses and Skellig Rangers are relegated, no club has yet been promoted. More than that, eight teams are in contention for promotion, with two back games skewing the table a little and keeping the race wide open.

John Mitchels are in pole position to win promotion, but they will need to get a point in their last game against Ardfert to be certain of going up. Mitchels don’t play this weekend because Ardfert are playing a back game against Knocknagoshel, where a win for the former would move them to the top of the table, while a loss for Knocknagoshel would knock them out of promotion contention. It would also keep Knocknagoshel in relegation trouble as Brosna (who have a back game against Fossa to play) can still overtake their bordering neighbours or at least force a play-off depending on results.

Ballydonoghue, Churchill, Listry, Fossa, Annascaul and Reenard can all still force their way into at least a play-off for promotion. Fossa – who have that back game against Brosna to play – host Churchill in what is one of the key games this weekend, as is Reenard’s trip to Annascaul, with both absolutely needing to win to give themselves any hope of still getting promotion.

Listry play relegated Dromid and a win for the East Kerry club would move them on to 14 points and in with a strong chance of taking one of the three promotions spots, but it seems likely that a play-off or, indeed, play-offs will be required to sort out what three teams head for Division 2.

*************

Division 4 is a little more clear-cut that the one above it. Keel have already secured promotion, leaving Tarbert, Cordal, St Senans, Beale and St Michaels/Foilmore to fight for the two remaining promotion places, while Cromane, too, still have an outside chance of making it to Division 3.

Indeed, a key fixture this weekend will be the visit of Cromane to Cordal, where a win for the visitors would really tighten things up at the top, whereas a home win would move Cordal to 15 points and secure promotion.

Tarbert make the long journey south to play relegated Sneem/Derrynane, and a win for the visiting team would move them to 15 points and guarantee them promotion.

Should Tarbert and/or Cordal fail to win, it would open the door for others to come into contention, with St Senans, Beale and St Michaels/Foilmore all on 12 points and poised to move up the table.

St Senans have to play Ballyduff in their final game, but that is not going ahead this weekend because of hurling commitments for both clubs.

At the bottom, Dr Crokes and Sneem/Derrynane are relegated, with St Pats Blennerville needing to beat Keel to, at best, force a play-off with Ballyduff but only if Ballyduff lose to Senans.

*************

In Division 5, Waterville and Lispole – both on 16 points – will secure promotion if they beat Moyvane and Scartaglin respectively, with a play-off possibly required to determine the third team to go up to Division 4.

Scartaglin are on 13 points, with Moyvane on 12, while Finuge have 11 points, and the latter could force a play-off should they beat Kilgarvan, but they would need Scartaglin to lose to Lispole and Moyvane not to beat Waterville.

*************

Division 6 still has two founds of games to be played, and in some cases teams have three rounds of fixtures remaining. Valentia currently top the table with 18 points (10 games played), followed by Fires on 15 points (9 games) and Fossa on 13 points (9 points).

Kerins O’Rahillys, Dr Crokes and Beaufort are next with 12 point each, with the first two clubs having played 10 games and Beaufort only nine.

Only one team will be promoted out of Division 6.

COUNTY SFL ROUND 11 FIXTURES

Division 1

Sunday, July 9 (all games at 2pm unless stated) Milltown/Castlemaine v Dr Crokes Kerins O’Rahillys v Killarney Legion Castleisland Desmonds v Dingle Spa v Ballymacelligott Gneeveguilla v Austin Stacks Kilcummin v Rathmore

Division 2

Listowel Emmets v An Ghaeltacht (Saturday, 6.30) St Mary’s v Glenbeigh-Glencar (Sunday, 12:00) Na Gaeil v Templenoe Glenflesk v Beaufort Laune Rangers v Currow Firies v Kenmare (Sunday, 3.15)

Division 3

Annascaul v Reenard (Saturday, 7pm) Ardfert v Knocknagoshel Ballydonoghue v Brosna Fossa v Churchill Listry v Dromid Pearses

Division 4

Sneem/Derrynane v Tarbert Beale V Castlegregory Cordal v Cromane St Michaels-Foilmore v Dr Crokes Keel v St Patrick’s Blennerville

Division 5 Phase 2 Group A

Friday, July 7 Duagh v Asdee (7pm)

Saturday, July 8 Lispole v Scartaglin (6pm)

Sunday, July 9 Moyvane v Waterville (2pm) Finuge v Kilgarvan (2pm)

Division 6

Friday, July 7 Kilcummin v Milltown/Castlemaine (7.30pm) Churchill v St Michael’s-Foilmore (8pm) Saturday, July 8 Fossa v Castleisland Desmonds (7pm) Sunday, July 9 Firies v Valentia Young Islanders (1pm) Tuosist v Beaufort (2pm)