Austin Stacks lead the way with six players on the Kerry minor football squad

Kerry play Cork in the Munster MFC quarter-final on Thursday, May 11

Kerry minor football manager Wayne Quillinan has announced a 35-man squad for the upcoming Munster Championship, which for Kerry starts on Thursday week, May 11, with a quarter-final against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (throw-in at 7pm).

Last week Quillinan announced that Evan Boyle from Ballyduff will captain the team, and on Monday the management team named their panel ahead of next week’s first game.

Austin Stacks have six players in the squad, while there are three Listowel Emmets players included. An Ghaeltacht, Laune Rangers, Rathmore, Glenflesk and Ballyduff each have two club men in the squad, with 16 other clubs having one player included.

The Phase 1 final will see Tipperary play Limerick on May 11, the same evening Kerry meet Cork in the quarter-final. The winner of that Kerry v Cork game will play the loser of the Phase 1 final in one semi-final, while the Phase 1 winner taking on the losing quarter-finalist in the other semi-final.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday, May 18, with the final to be played on Friday, June 2.

Kerry minor football squad

Ben Murphy, Daniel Kirby, Paddy Lane, Ryan O’Driscoll, Seán Óg Brosnan, Ronan Carroll (Austin Stacks)

Aaron Carey, Aaron Kennelly, Pa Walsh (Listowel Emmets)

Aodhna Ó Beaglaíoch, Seán Ó Cuinn(An Ghaeltacht)

Shane Clifford, Stephen Gannon (Laune Rangers)

Cian O’Connor, Pádraig Moynihan (Rathmore)

Callum Cronin, Jamie Moynihan(Glenflesk)

Evan Boyle, Luke Rochford (Ballyduff)

Isaac Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds)

Jack O’Sullivan (Kenmare Shamrocks)

Dara Hogan(Milltown/Castlemaine)

Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Paudie Fitzgerald (Castlegregory)

Ruairi O’Connell (St. Senans)

Darragh O Keeffe (Moyvane)

Keelan O’Shea (Kilcummin)

Kacper Robak (Dr Crokes)

Oisín O’Halloran (Ardfert)

Ruairí Brosnan (Currow)

David Mulvihill (Tarbert)

Peter Doyle (Na Gaeil)

James Hoare (Dingle)

Gearóid Evans (Keel)

Oisin Healy (Asdee)