Austin Stacks get nod to relegate Tralee rivals Kerins O’Rahillys in Kerry SFL Division One play-off

Team captain Emmet Finnan receives the Shield from John O'Leary, Kerry GAA Planning and Training Officer, after Glenflesk beat Laune Rangers in the Chapter 23 Credit Union County Senior Football League Division 2 play-off final in Lewis Road on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

It could be argued that Sunday’s relegation play-off between Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys – in Austin Stack Park at 1pm – carries as much weight as their county SFC final meeting a couple of years ago.

(Certainly the change of venue from John Mitchels GAA Complex to Stack Park suggests a level of interest that will have the turnstiles revolving early and often on Sunday.)

Where O’Rahillys had to cede the bragging rights back in December 2021, with Stacks making off with the Bishop Moynihan Cup, one can only imagine the hurt on one side and the glee on the other after this County League Division 1 relegation play-off is settled.

Quite how both teams have arrived at this point is a thesis for another day, but Stacks are certainly on rocky ground following their relegation from the senior championship last year. One can only imagine how they will approach – and be regarded by opponents – in the imminent county intermediate championship if they are going into that as a Division 2 team.

Suddenly, it looks as if new manager Billy Lee’s first year could be judged more on this one game than winning the county IFC and restoring the famed Rock Street club’s senior status.

The Stacks squad has been a little depleted throughout the county league campaign, and one they will remain without Kerry panellists Dylan Casey and Jack O’Shea, while Joe O’Connor remains sidelined with that ACL injury.

The Rockies will look to players such as Ronan Shanahan, Greg Horan, Michael O’Donnell, Shane O’Callaghan and David Mannix for leadership, and they certainly won’t lack for motivation at the sight of the blue jersey coming up against them.

Kerins O’Rahillys are under new management too, and former player John O’Connor won’t want his team to be losing this play-off for several reasons. O’Connor will be aware that big clubs have slipped out of the top division before – Laune Rangers and John Mitchels are two that come to mind – and have struggled to get back up (although Rangers will play Division 1 next year after several years slipping through the divisions).

On Sunday, it could come down to more guts than style, but O’Rahillys are short key players and those older stars are beginning to look tired. Tomy Walsh’s and Barry John Keane’s best years are behind them, and much will be asked of David Moran to drag his team through as he did for so many years in the Kerry jersey. The absence of Gavin O’Brien and Jack Savage has been incalcuable, and no doubt led the Strand Road team to this low point. Cormac Coffey is around but it remains to be seen if he will play.

Austin Stacks seem to have a bit more youth and energy about them, and they will carry some momentum from a decent win away to Gneeveguilla a couple of weeks ago. O’Rahillys seem to be struggling to find that impetus, and so the Rockies get an unconvincing nod to retain their Division 1 status and relegate their town rivals, after what will surely be a cagey, tense, fiery and nerve-shredding contest.

Glenflesk promoted to Division 1 as champions after beating Laune Rangers in play-off final

Going in the opposite direction to either Austin Stacks or Kerins O’Rahillys, magnificent Glenflesk, with two goals in either half, got the better of a gallant Laune Rangers to clinch a second successive county league title after winning this Division 2 champions play-off final at Lewis Road on Saturday afternoon.

In beating their Killorglin opponents by nine points, 4-15 to 2-12, the East Kerry side also showed that they could be credible contenders for intermediate championship glory over the next few months, continuing their ultra-consistent league form from last season.

Even without Darragh Roche, goals from Jeff O’Donoghue (penalty) and Chris O’Donoghue, freed from Kerry duty for the weekend, allowed Glenflesk to take a seven-point lead, 2-8 to 0-7, in at the break, despite the excellence of Eoghan Hassett (0-4) for Rangers.

The third quarter was a rip-roaring affair, with three further green flags being raised, Luke Crowley on the mark for Glenflesk, with Daire Cleary and Calum Moriarty replying in kind for Liam Hassett’s charges, who were just five points adrift at the three-quarter mark, 3-10 to 2-8.

However, Glenflesk managed to keep their foot on the accelerator down the home stretch, with Dylan Roche slotting home their fourth goal in the 52nd minute. Even though Laune Rangers kept plugging away to the finish, they were always fighting a losing battle.

Roche and Crowley were outstanding in the winners’ forward division, both registering 1-3 from play, while Tommy Bowler’s free-taking was also an important factor. Kevin Bowler, Killian O’Sullivan and substitute Brian O’Donoghue also added points during the last quarter.

Meanwhile, All-Ireland junior champions Fossa sealed back-to-back promotions after they travelled to already relegated Brosna on Saturday and came away with a comfortable Division 3 victory, 1-10 to 0-5, in a contest played in extremely testing weather.

Tadgh O’Shea’s penalty goal was the difference between the sides in the first half, at the end of which the visitors led by four points, 1-4 to 0-3. Despite some fine scores by Paul Walsh, Darren Horan and Timmy Finnegan over the hour, Brosna were always up against it.

Credit to Adrian Sheehan’s side for sealing the deal on the resumption, with O’Shea finishing as his side’s top scorer with 1-5. The Buckleys, Harry and Killian, notched a brace of points apiece, with Ruairi Doyle also raising a white flag, as Fossa joined Ardfert in planning for Division 2 in 2024.

Meanwhile, in a further back game in Division 3, Skellig Rangers beat Knocknagoshel, 2-12 to 1-11.