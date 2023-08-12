Austin Stacks get Kerry IFC campaign off to a flyer with big win over Ballydonoghue

Séan Quilter the star of the show for the Rockies shooting nine points

Austin Stacks player Colm Browne (2) and Seán Quilter (24) make their way on to the pitch for their Kerry Petroleum County IFC Group D Round 1 clash with Ballydonoghue in Frank Sheey Park, Listowel on Saturday evening Photo by Damian Stack

Austin Stacks 2-18

Ballydonoghue 1-8

There were two big takeaways from Saturday evening’s fare in Listowel – and, no, we’re not talking about the Revival festival, the sounds of which echoed up the town from the square to the Frank Sheehy Park – and both are very much interlinked.

Firstly, the Rockies mean business. This was a game they pretty much dominated from start to finish. They looked sharp, they looked powerful, and they looked pretty damn clinical in front of the sticks considering the breeze blowing right across the pitch.

Secondly, Seán Quilter means business. In the wake of the Kingdom’s All Ireland final defeat to the Dubs, there’s been much talk about the need to broaden the panel, particularly up front. That being the case the Austin Stacks man very much put his hand up for consideration.

We won’t go any further than that here, this was after all just a first round game of a group phase, but having shot nine points, six from play, the former Kerry Under 21 footballer looks a real player.

He’s big and tall, his deceptively strong despite not being especially broad, and he has an ability to shoot points off left and right, as he did against a sometimes shell-shocked Ballydonoghue.

We think it far more likely that Quilter’s motivation is the same as all his fellow Rockies, to fire the club back to where they once belonged, even so if he keeps up this kind of form (far from a certainty) calls for Jack O’Connor to consider him will only grow.

What’s more if he keeps up this kind of form Austin Stacks are going to be very much in the mix for this title.

After an even enough first ten minutes – Ballydonoghue took the lead for the one and only time in three minutes in following a point by Paul Kennelly – Stacks just eased away here.

With Greg Horan very much a driving force for the Tralee men around the middle, and with the aforementioned Quilter on song, Stacks were 0-5 to 0-1 clear after 21 minutes and worth every bit of that lead.

Six minutes later it was out to a six-point lead, 0-8 to 0-2, following a well-worked score for Michael O’Donnell (assist an impressive David Mannix), but to their credit Ballydonoghue roused themselves somewhat to the half-time break.

Kicking into the Cow’s Lawn end, Jack Kennelly shot a mark on 28 minutes and a free on thirty, before a Daragh Sheehy ‘45 had them back to within four, 0-9 to 0-5.

That man Quilter, however, rounded out the half with yet another score from play and at a five-point margin, 0-10 to 0-5, it was looking fairly ominous for the North Kerry men. Just how bad it would get for them, though, wasn’t yet clear. Soon enough it was.

Quilter pointing inside the opening sixty seconds of the half, before an Armin Heinrich shot for a point dropped short, allowing Shane O’Callaghan (a most useful link-man all game long) to assist Donagh McKivergan for the game’s opening goal – 1-11 to 0-5, 33 minutes gone.

Stacks added another four points – two from Quilter, one each from Mannix and Colm Browne – before Ballydonoghue got a first score of the half, sixteen minutes in thanks to a Jack Kennelly free.

Ballydonoghue soon followed that up with a goal from the same source (Daragh Sheehy assisting) and, while it was never going to effect the outcome of the game, in a group where score difference comes into play it could prove invaluable.

Stacks, though, weren’t put off their stride and out-scored Ballydonoghue 1-3 to 0-2 over the final twelve or thirteen minutes of the game, their goal coming on the hour with O’Callaghan assisting second half sub Colin Griffin for the finish.

The thirteen point margin once Dónal Casey blew for time scarcely flattered Stacks. A warning shot across the bows of everyone in the competition.

AUSTIN STACKS: Mike Tansley, Colm Browne (0-1), Jack Morgan, Niall Fitzmaurice, Dylan Casey, Armin Heinrich, Jack O’Shea, Greg Horan (0-2), Michael O’Donnell (0-1), Seán Quilter (0-9, 3f), Barry Shanhan, Donagh McKivergan (1-1), Eoghan Carroll (0-1), Shane O’Callaghan, David Mannix (0-3) Subs: Colin Griffin (1-0) for J O’Shea, 34, Michael O’Gara for E O’Carroll, 40, Jordan Kissane for M O’Donnell, 43, Conor Myers for S Quilter, 58

BALLYDONOGHUE: Cian O’Mahony, Declan Behan, Conor Kennelly, Brendán O’Neill, Liam Guiney, Jason Foley, Michael Gogarty, Brian Ó Seanacháin, Michael Foley, Tadhg O’Carroll, Jack Behan, Daragh Sheehan (0-1, 1 ‘45), Michael Nolan, Jack Kennelly (1-4, 3f, 1 mark), Paul Kennelly (0-1) Subs: Brian Mason for T O’Carroll, 43, Stephen Foley for L Guiney, 43, Jack Foley (0-1) for M Nolan, 51, Tommy Kennelly for M Gogarty, 51, Jack Sheehy for D Behan (inj), 54

REFEREE: Dónal Casey (Scartalgen)