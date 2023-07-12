Austin Stacks and East Kerry are biggest threat to North Kerry’s defence of County Minor Football title

The minor championship gets underway this Friday with South Kerry meeting Laune Rangers in Waterville, with three more matches down for Monday evening

The North Kerry team, pictured celebrating their 2022 county final win, will be one of the favourites to win this year's county minor football championship

John O'Dowd Kerryman Today at 18:36