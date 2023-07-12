Austin Stacks and East Kerry are biggest threat to North Kerry’s defence of County Minor Football title
The minor championship gets underway this Friday with South Kerry meeting Laune Rangers in Waterville, with three more matches down for Monday evening
August 29, 2022, is a date that will go down in North Kerry football history as the moment when the underage amalgamation of Shannon Rangers and Feale Rangers paid its first dividends with the annexation of the county minor championship.