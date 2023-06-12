Ardfert NS and Sliabh A Mhadra NS win Cumann na mBunscol camogie finals

Two Allianz Cumann na mBunscol finals were played in sun-drenched Tom Healy Park in Abbeydorney on last Wednesday, with Sliabh A Mhadra NS featuring in both, winning the Division 2 final but losing out to Ardfert in the Division 1 decider.

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOL DIVISION 1 FINAL

Ardfert NS 3-1

Sliabh A Mhadra 2-1

First up was the Aoibheann Duffy Memorial Shield Camogie Final between INTO /GAA Mini Sevens champions Sliabh A Mhadra and defending Division 1 champions Ardfert. This was an enthralling encounter with some top class individual performances and eagerly fought individual tussles played in a competitive sporting spirit. Each possession was eagerly contested with referee Tommy Guerin asserting his authority when necessary in a game which captured the interest and attention of all right up to the final whistle.

Chloe Egan opened the scoring with a well taken point for the Ballyduff girls. Amy Costello converted an Ardfert free to level matters and a well struck goal from Ally Russell settled Ardfert and her second powerful effort appeared to set Ardfert on the road to victory. However, the Sliabh A Mhadra girls had other ideas and a well worked Chloe Egan goal left just a goal between the sides at the break 2-1 to 1-1.

Sliabh A Mhadra, Division 1 Cumann na mBunscol camogie runners-up

The early minutes of the second half were again keenly contested with the Ardfert defence quelling attack after attack from the skilful and determined Sliabh A Mhadra girls. Clodagh Flaherty and Amy Costello, now operating in goal, were to the fore but Sliabh A Mhadra got their well deserved goal from the hard working grace Wood to level affairs as we entered the final quarter. Much to the relief of the strong Ardfert support the outstanding Ally Russell added the match winning goal, her third to ensure the two in a row for the Ardfert girls.

Along with those mentioned Doireann O’Keeffe, Caoimhe O’Flaherty and Roisín Rice were to the fore for Ardfert while along with the scorers Dani Goggin gave a top class performance for the Sliabh A Mhadra girls. Nuala Duffy presented the Aoibheann Duddy memorial trophy to Ardfert captains Doireann O’Keeffe, Ally Russell and Caoimhe O’Flaherty.

Ardfert NS: Muireann Wiseman. Muireann Lawlor, Clodagh Flaherty, Róisín Rice, Caoimhe O’Flaherty, Doireann O’Keeffe, Ally Russell, Leona Kelly, Ríona McGrath, Edel O’Connor, Cori Boylan, Kayley Leen, Fia Ferris.

Sliabh a Mhadra NS: Megan O’Carroll, Fiadh Houlihan, Dani Goggin, Siún Daly, Chloe Egan, Gracie Wood, Ruby Boyle, Holly Quinlan, Freya Forde, Edel O’Leary, Chloe Quinlan, Sadhbh Slattery, Freya Boyle, Hannah Sheehy, Kara Carey, Gemma McDermottroe.

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOL DIVISION 2 FINAL

Sliabh A Mhadra 3-12

Dromclough 2-4

In this Cumann na mBunscol Division 2 Final the final score would suggest a comprehensive victory but this certainly wasn't the story of the game. Dromclough were quick out of the blocks and scored the first goal of the game when towering midfielder Michael Sommers burst through the Sliabh A Mhadra defence and struck a powerful, unstoppable shot to the net.

Michael and Corey Heaphy dominated the midfield area early on but the Sliabh A Mhadra full back line of Conor Curley, captain Seán Barron and Lorcan Enright stood firm and cut out the scoring chances. Ryan Carey scored a second Dromclough goal to give his side a comfortable early lead. This however., spurred the Ballyduff boys onto greater effort and through their inspiring backs, goalkeeper Billy Roberts, Ryan Carey, Kyle O’Callaghan and Ruairí Condon they dominated the remainder of a highly entertaining half and led 2-5 to 2-0.

Dromclough NS, Cumann na mBunscol Division 2 camogie runners-up

The second half was also well contested but Sliabh A Mhadra boys displayed was superior as they quelled the Dromclough attacks and displaying some deft touches and with top marksman Kyle O’Callaghan to the fore they ensured that the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol trophy would be resting in the Sliabh A Mhadra area for the coming year.

For Dromclough goalkeeper Donnacha Quilter, captain Aaron Hickey, Tommy Corridon, Cory Heaphy and top scorer Michael Somers fought till the very end for their school who were appearing in their first Allianz Cumann na mBunscol final in a decade.

Sliabh A Mhadra NS: Billy Roberts, Conor Curley, Seán Barron, Lorcan Enright, Ryan Carey, Ruairí Condon, Rónán Barron, Kyle O’Callaghan, Maurice Whelan, Rian Lynch, Adam Goggin, Conor O’Sullivan, Cillian Barron, Packie Kirby.

Dromclough NS: Donnacha Quilter, Joe Barry, Aaron Hickey, Tommy Corridon, Corey heaphy, Micheal Somers, Matthew Quilter, Finn Daughton, Charlie Henderson, John Joe Carmody, Eamonn Kennelly.