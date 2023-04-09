Ardfert have late ‘winner’ overturned against Brosna in entertaining County League Division Three draw

Adam McDonagh had late effort waved as a point by the umpire only for the match referee to overrule and determine the shot was wide

Ardfert's Darragh Courtney tries to get a hand in to dispossess Brosna's Jamie O'Sullivan on a solo run in their County SFL Division 3 game in Ardfert on Sunday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Ardfert 2-8

Brosna 1-11

Ardfert and Brosna played out a thrilling draw at a rain-lashed Ardfert Community Field, with both teams probably pleased to leave with a point apiece, although Ardfert had a very late shot for a score initially signalled as being good by the umpire before it was deemed wide by the match referee.

The home side also had Earnán Ferris’s shot at the posts at the start of the second half waved wide even though the ball certainly seemed as if it had gone inside the post, but all in all both teams probably deserved something from what was a very entertaining contest in very testing wind and rain.

Without their Kerry hurling contingent and a few other regulars – Fionan Mackessy, Eric Leen, Brandon Barrett, Rob Monahan, Daithi Griffin and John Egan among those missing – Ardfert fielded quite a young and inexperienced team, while Brosna were missing a few key players of their own, but it didn’t detract from a full-blooded game with both teams, to their credit, playing some good football in tough handling conditions.

Ardfert got a great, if lucky start, when a fourth minute free kick dropped short of the target but Adam McDonagh was on hand to flick the ball beyond Stephen McAuliffe in the Brosna goal. Timmy Finnegan and Conor Lane (free) kicked early points from Brosna, with Odhran Ferris, Nathan O’Driscoll and Eoghan McElligott on target for the home side as Ardfert led 1-3 to 0-2 after 15 minutes.

The evergreen Dave Curtin, showing good hands and nimble feet, was involved in Brosna’s next three points, scoring the first and and third, and setting up the dynamic Timmy Finnegan for the other, as the visitors were back on terms, 0-6 to 1-3, after 33 minutes.

Over eight minutes of additional time was played at the end of the half after Ardfert’s corner backs Gary O’Riordan and Eoghan Courtney collided with each other and needed lengthy attention, and it was in this added time that Brosna struck for a goal, with Mike Finnegan getting the slightest of touches to guide the ball past Nicholas O’Sullivan after Conor Lane had carried the ball into the small square and tried to pass it across the face of the goal.

A late Nathan O’Driscoll point left Ardfert trailing 1-6 to 1-4 at half time.

McElligott scored early in the second half to half the deficit, before Earnán Ferris was denied what looked like a legitimate point, but within a minute Jordan Brick gathered a long pass over the Brosna defence and crashed in his side’s second goal to restore Ardfert’s lead at 2-5 to 1-6.

The best point of the game came in the 54th minute when Ardfert turned over the ball in the attack, and Brosna countered brilliantly through Dave Curtin and Shane Fitzmaurice with Timmy Finnegan finishing off the move with a super score to level the game, 1-9 to 2-6.

The last five minutes produced excellent excitement as both teams really went for the win. Nathan O’Driscoll converted a free to edge Ardfert ahead; Lane replied in kind to equalise. Then Brosna took the lead with a huge point from Dave Curtin but Ardfert dug deep again and worked the ball to Brick who fired over another equaliser.

Adam McDonagh thought he had won it for Ardfert when the umpire reached for the white flag to signal the corner forward’s close range shot from a tight angle was over but the referee – presumably with a better line of sight – determined the shot went wide.

A few grumbles, then, from the home side who might feel hard done by on one or two tight calls, but Brosna battled hard and played some great football, and a point apiece seemed a reasonable outcome.

ARDFERT: Nicholas O’Sullivan, Gary O’Riordan, Donal O’Sullivan, Eoghan Courtney, Jack Kearney, Brian Shanahan, Earnán Ferris 0-1, Darragh Courtney, Eoghan McElligott 0-2, Nathan O’Driscoll 0-3 (1f), Bobby O’Regan, Adam McDonagh 1-0, Jordan Brick 1-1, Fionn Kavanagh, Odhran Ferris 0-1. Sub: Damien Wallace for F Kavanagh (40).

BROSNA: Stephen McAuliffe, Killian Fitzmaurice, Shane Fitzmaurice, David Horan, Darren Horan, Tom Fitzgerald, Mike Finnegan 1-0, Timmy Finnegan 0-3, Jason Murphy, Mikey Nolan, Conor Lane 0-3 (2f), Jamie O’Sullivan 0-1, Luke O’Donovan, Dave Curtin 0-4 (1f), Peter Curtin. Subs: Flor McAuliffe for S McAuliffe (inj, 42), Jimmy Kelly for J Murphy (54).

Referee: Gary Kissane