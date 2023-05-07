Always-in-control Offaly blitz disappointing Kerry in the second half in the Joe McDonagh Cup

Offaly secure final berth while Kerry’s chances of qualifying for a fourth straight final are now left hanging by a shoe string

Kerry captain Gavin Dooley in action for the Kingdom in their Joe McDonagh Cup fourth round tie with Offaly in O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday afternoon Photo by Ger Rogers

Offaly 1-24

Kerry 0-16

Deflation and elation mingled in equal measure in O’Connor Park with Offaly, after a stirring performance, on their way to a first-ever Joe McDonagh Cup final and Kerry, are a very, very poor second half display, left with a diminishing chance of making it four finals in-a-row.

Credit must obviously go to the home side, when they had to in the second half they really turned it on to simply blitz the Kingdom. The Faithful upped it a gear (or two) about ten minutes into the second half and Kerry simply couldn’t go with them.

Stephen Molumphy’s men looked a side simply out of gas, out of inspiration, and out of time. A side that’s usually a second-half force looked out on their feet long before the finish.

As a matter of fact the visitors to the midlands on Sunday afternoon never much looked like actually winning the game. Offaly always had that little extra margin on them, even in the first half when the Kingdom fronted up quite well all things being told.

A goal for David Nally – a man who seems to delight in registering decisive scores against the green and gold – midway through the first half, put Offaly firmly on the path to victory, but even they must have been surprised with the manner in which they powered by the Kingdom after the break.

An eleven-point margin at the finish in no way flattered the home side, while the disappointing nature of the defeat will put Kerry very much on the back-foot heading into the final round of games when they take on Laois in Austin Stack Park.

The defeat is going to be a bitter pill for the Kingdom to swallow as they seemed to be working their way back to the type of form that carried them to last year’s final.

Up until the goal, there was much to be encouraged by for the green and gold. There honestly didn’t seem to be much between the sides at all, level on four occasions inside the opening eighteen minutes.

Very much a tit-for-tat sort of an affair, then, with Pádraig Boyle and Shane Conway providing the bulk of the Kingdom’s return, while Offaly to be fair had a greater spread of scorers with the likes of Cillian Kiely, Eoghan Cahill and Jack Clancy (with a simply brilliant score on 17 minutes) all firing well.

Both sides had spells in front in the opening quarter, more often Offaly than Kerry to be fair, but the Kingdom did fashion a two-point advantage at one stage (0-2 to 0-4 after 12 minutes).

The goal, however, very much put the home side in the box-seat, and a very sweet move it was too that led to it. Charlie Mitchell taking off on a brilliant run, creating space and turning the Kerry defence inside out, allowing David Nally to ghost in to take the pass for a fine finish past Louis Dee in the Kerry net – 1-5 to 0-5.

Kerry did respond next through a Conway free following a foul on his captain, Gavin Dooley – who had an impressive first half – but four points on the spin from Nally (with a sideline reminiscent of the one he hit in Fitzgerald Stadium in February), Cahill, and Jason Sampson left the Faithful 1-9 to 0-6 clear after 28 minutes.

The Sampson point was a real sucker-punch for the Kingdom as it came directly from a very poor turnover by Eoin Ross, who really should have picked out the unmarked Dooley inside him.

At the very least that was a two-point swing against the visitors to O’Connor Park that they could scarcely afford. It didn’t, however, knock Molumphy’s men back, they kept on trucking and with three points of their own in succession – Jason Diggins, Michael Leane and Dooley – were back to within a single puck of a ball of the favourites, 1-9 to 0-9 heading into injury time.

A further pair of swapped scores – Fionán Mackessy and a Cahill free – left it a three-point game at the break with the Kingdom still very much in the game, even if it felt at times as though Offaly had the greater momentum behind them, 1-10 to 0-10.

The start of the second half – with the Kerry management team making a number of switches at the break – didn’t seem to presage the type of collapse we witnessed.

Kerry could have got in for a goal for Jordan Conway saved by brilliant defending by Ciarán Burke, and ten minutes into the half the three-point margin from the break remained.

That, however, is when the floodgates opened. Starting with a point from play by Adrian Cleary on 48 minutes, Offaly went on to shoot seven unanswered to put ten between the sides – 1-20 to 0-13 with thirteen minutes of regulation time to go. No way back for the Kingdom.

Kerry rallied somewhat from there – Jason Sampson had to be at his best to deny Eoin Ross a goal – but really Offaly’s dominance was unchallenged. A trio of Eoghan Cahill points on the spin coming up to 70 minutes just re-emphasising their control.

Kerry won’t have much time to lick their wounds, while Offaly after a cluttered schedule will at least have the chance now to rest players for next weekend’s final round game in Carlow.

Not at all what Kerry will want to hear.

OFFALY:Stephen Corcoran, Dara Maher, Ciarán Burke, Ben Conneely, David King, Jason Sampson (0-1), Killian Sampson (0-1), Paddy Delaney, David Nally (1-1, 1 sideline), Cillian Kiely (0-1), Jack Clancy (0-1), Adrian Cleary (0-2), Charlie Mitchell, Brian Duignan (0-2), Eoghan Cahill (0-13, 9f, 2 ‘65s) Subs: Eimhin Kelly (0-1) for P Delaney, 44, Shane Dooley for C Mitchell, 68, Johjn Murphy for E Cahill, 68, Liam Langton for A Cleary, 70 Blood: Eimhin Kelly for E Cahill, 16-17, Joey Keenaghan (0-1) for C Kiely, 57-full-time

KERRY: Louis Dee, Evan Murphy, Darragh Shanahan, Eric Leen, Eoin Ross (0-1), Jason Diggins (0-1), Michael Leane (0-1), Fionán Mackessy (0-1), Paudie O’Connor, Kyle O’Connor, Colin Walsh, Shane Conway (0-7, 5f, 1 ‘65), Pádraig Boyle (0-2, 1f), Brandon Barrett, Gavin Dooley (0-2) Subs: Jordan Conway for B Barrett, half-time, Mikey Boyle for D Shanahan, 44, Dan Goggin for G Dooley, 44, Niall Mulcahy for J Diggins, 52, Keith Carmody for P O’Connor, 64

REFEREE: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin)