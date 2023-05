All-Ireland football championship water-cooler, the big questions answered

The Kerryman’s writers look ahead to the start of the All Ireland series, which gets underway this weekend with the new football championship group phase

The race for the Sam Maguire really gets underway in earnest this weekend. Pictured is 2022 Kerry captain Joe O'Connor with the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul Brennan, Damian Stack and John O'Dowd Kerryman Yesterday at 15:00