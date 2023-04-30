All 16 qualifiers for the All-Ireland Championship are now known while the group stage seedings become clearer too

Kerry will be either first or second seed depending on the outcome of the Munster Final against Clare next weekend

The All-Ireland Championship for the Sam Maguire Cup starts on the weekend of May 20/21 when Kerry will be in action — © SPORTSFILE

The picture with regard to who Kerry can play in the new All-Ireland Championship group stage has become quite a bit clearer after this weekend’s Ulster and Leinster Championship semi-finals were played. With Armagh and Derry beating Down and Monaghan respectively in Ulster, and Dublin beating Kildare and Louth getting past Offaly in Leinster’s penultimate stage, the four third and four fourth seeds have been finalised.

Kerry will go into the draw as first seeds if they beat Clare in next Sunday’s Munster final, where they will be joined by the Ulster, Leinster and Connacht champions. The four provincial final losing teams will be grouped together as second seeds.

The draw will group together one county from each of the four seeded pots, with the only caveat being that a provincial champion cannot go into the same group as the county they beat in the provincial final (i.e. Kerry will not be able to face Clare in the round robin group stage).

Kerry, Dublin and Galway will be warmly fancied to win their respective provincial finals, although the Ulster final between Armagh and defending champions Derry is harder to call.

Mayo, Tyrone, Roscommon and Monaghan – all Division One teams – are third seeds, whose presence there could make for some very interesting and tough groups. For example, it is possible that Kerry could face Armagh (second seed), Mayo (third seed) and Donegal (who beat them in the League).

The no.1 seeded team will be at home in the first game to the third seed team, followed by a game away to the fourth seed team, before finishing the group phase against the second seed team at a neutral venue.

The draws take place at 1pm on Tuesday next, and will be broadcast live on GAA.ie (GAANOW) and available on the @OfficialGAA and @GAAGO social media channels. The draws will be presented by Gráinne McElwain and conducted by GAA President Liam McCarthy who will be joined by former Dublin footballer Paddy Andrews for the Sam Maguire Draw and former Laois footballer Ross Munnelly for the Tailteann Cup.

******************

SAM MAGUIRE CUP

First seeds: Kerry/Clare, Galway/Sligo, Dublin/Louth, Armagh/Derry

Second seeds: Kerry/Clare, Galway/Sligo, Dublin/Louth, Armagh/Derry

Third seeds: Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan

Fourth seeds: Donegal, Cork, Kildare, Westmeath

In the Sam Maguire Cup draw, the 16 participating counties will be drawn to four separate groups. Teams will be seeded based on Championship and League performance and each group will feature four teams (each group consisting of a 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th seed).

The provincial champions will each be a first seed, with the provincial runner-up being second seeds. The 3rd seeds will be the four highest placed teams from the 2023 Leagues (who have not qualified for their provincial finals). The fourth seeds will include Westmeath (as the 2022

Tailteann Cup champions) and the next three highest placed teams from the conclusion of this year’s League.

Teams who are due to meet in a provincial final (seeds 1 and 2) cannot be in the same group. However, teams who have already played each other earlier in this year’s championships can be drawn to the same groups.

Schedule of games for the group stages of the Sam Maguire Cup:

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, May 20-21

Seed 1 (Munster/Connacht champions v Seed 3)

Seed 2 (Munster/Connacht runner-up v Seed 4)

Saturday/Sunday, May 27-28

Seed 1 (Leinster/Ulster champions v Seed 3)

Seed 2 (Leinster/Ulster runner-up v Seed 4)

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, June 3-4

Seed 3 v Seed 2

Seed 4 v Seed 1

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Saturday/Sunday, June 17-18

Seed 1 v Seed 2

Seed 3 v Seed 4

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the C.C.C.C on Friday, May 5.

******************

The Tailteann Cup — © SPORTSFILE

TAILTEANN CUP

First seeds: Meath, Cavan, Fermanagh, Limerick

Second seeds: Down, Offaly, Antrim, Wicklow

Third seeds: Longford, Tipperary, Laois, Wexford

Fourth seeds: Leitrim, Carlow, Waterford, London

In the Tailteann Cup, the 16 participating counties will also be drawn to four separate groups. Teams will be seeded based on their finishing positions in the National Leagues and each group will feature four teams (each group consisting of a 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th seed). New York will enter the Tailteann Cup at the Preliminary Quarter-final stage. Teams that have already played each other earlier in this year’s championships can be drawn to the same groups.

Schedule of games for the group stages of the Tailteann Cup:

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, May 13-14

Seed 1 v Seed 3; Seed 2 v Seed 4

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, May 20-21

Seed 3 v Seed 2; Seed 4 v Seed 1

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Saturday/Sunday, June 3-4

Seed 1 v Seed 2; Seed 3 v Seed 4

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the C.C.C.C on Friday, May 5.