Abbeydorney NS and Kilgarvan Central NS win Cumann na mBunscol county hurling finals

The last two Allianz Cumann na mBunscol titles of the school year were decided in perfect weather conditions on a well manicured Austin Stack Park on Wednesday when the Division 1 and Division 3 hurling titles were up for decision.

Abbeydorney NS came with a late rally to clinch the Division 1 title for the second consecutive year, while Kilgarvan Central NS took the Division 3 title when scoring eight goals to defeat last year’s champions Caherleaheen NS.

ALLIANZ CUMANN NA mBUNSCOL DIVISION 1 HURLING FINAL

Abbeydorney NS 3-11

Glenderry NS 0-11

The Division 1 final was an absolute cracker with some brilliant individual duals between two evenly matched teams. Midway through the second half Abbeydorney, the reigning champions, appeared to be in trouble as the Glenderry outfit led 0-9 to 0-6, and then Glenderry’s Adam Costello narrowed the gap to two points with his sixth point of the game.

Glenderry then burst through on goal but Ben Donovan, the Abbeydorney goalkeeper, made a fantastic save and within minutes the sliotar was in the back of the net at the other end to put Abbeydorney in front thanks to a delicate one-handed strike from Ben’s older brother Aaron.

This gave confidence and energy to the defending champions as Aaron Donovan added a point to put further them in front. Ben Donovan brought off another point blank save and again at the other end Rory O’Sullivan gave a sublime pass to Eoin Bradley who fired to the net.

Both sides exchanged points but Glenderry who were now rocked by those goals were unable to penetrate the Abbeydorney defence for the much needed goals.

Glenderry NS, who were beaten in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Division 1 hurling county final in Austin Stack Park

Glenderry set the early pace in the game with Jason Gaynor scoring four, his County Skills winning team mates Ben O’Connor and Stephen Harty landing three and two points respectively. Andy Costello, who was outstanding throughout, scored his side’s third goal, Rory O’Sullivan again supplying a penetrating pass.

For Abbeydorney, along with those mentioned Dean O’Leary, Seán O’Connell, Donagh O’Connell and Tom Slattery hade fine games.

While Glenderry, who were dominant for three-quarters of the game, will rue their missed chances, particularly in the first half when some efforts went just inches wide, they had top performers in Noah O’Sullivan, Maliky Casey, Dylan McEvoy and Brendan Duggan along with scorers already mentioned.

ABBEYDORNEY NS: Ben Donovan, Dean O’Leary, Seán O’Connell, Donagh O’Connell, Nathan Osibodu, Éanna Leahy, Tom Slattery, Eoin Bradley, Andy Costello, Rory O’Sullivan, Aaron Donovan, Adam O’Halloran, Paddy Hennessy, Billy Collins, Adam Fitzgerald, Luke Kavanagh, Terry Healy, Henry Donovan, Oran McKenna, Charlie Riordan, Abinav Nireesh, Diarmuid O’Connell.

GLENDERRY NS: Jamie McEvoy, Noah O’Sullivan, Maliky Casey, Jason Gaynor, Dylan McEvoy, Ben O’Connor, Stephen Harty, Conor Slattery, Brendan Duggan, Cameron Godley, Darragh Flahive, Noah Slattery, Tadhg Carroll, Alex Leen, Caelan Dineen, Kuba Radecki, William Duggan, Shane Collins, Ryan O’Sullivan.

Kilgarvan Central NS, who won the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Division 3 hurling county final in Austin Stack Park

ALLIANZ CUMANN NA mBUNSCOL DIVISION 3 HURLING FINAL

Kilgarvan Central NS 8-4

Caherleaheen NS 1-6

Last year’s champions Caherleaheen were under pressure from the throw-in in this seven-a-side final. Kilgarvan started at a blistering pace and notched an early 3-2 from Kevin Tuohy, Leon O’Neill and Dara Foley. The skilfull and hard-working David Cullinan registered Caherleaheen’s solitary score in the opening half. Leon O’Neill added a Kilgarvan point and a ‘65’ from Dara Foley deceived all and ended up in the net to leave Kilgarvan on 4-3 at the break.

Caherleaheen dominated the early exchanges of the second half but unfortunately for them they missed chance after chance due in part to poor shooting but mainly to some stout defending from Alexander Healy, Tony Desmond and Daniel Creedon.

David Cullinan added the points and landed a late goal for Caherleahen but substitute Mikey O’Sullivan finished two to the net for the winners while Kevin Tuohy and Leon O Neill also found the net in the second half. Ruairí O'Callaghan, Roibeard Foley, Fionán O’Callaghan and Ryan Hanafin impressed for Caherleaheen but the title went south to a talented and sporting group of hurlers.

KILGARVAN CENTRAL NS: Alexander Healy, Tony Desmond, Daniel Creedon, James O’Shea, Leon O’Neill, Dara Foley, Kevin Tuohy, Mikey O'Sullivan, John Quill, Jamie Murphy, Rìan O'Connor, Paddy Delaney, Micheàl Kelleher.

CAHERLEAHEEN NS: Ruairi O’Callaghan, Fionán O’Callaghan, Adam O’Brien, Paul Murphy, David Cullinan, Roibeard Foley, Donnacha Foley, Ryan Hanafin, Rubén Rivas McHugh, Liam Corkery.

Caherleaheen NS, who were beaten in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Division 3 hurling county final in Austin Stack Park

Míle buíochas to all who helped in any way during the year to ensure the smooth running of all our competitions and events. A special word of the thanks to the Abbeydorney Hurling Club and to Ger and the Austin Stacks Park Committee for the use of those fine facilities for our finals. Bíodh samhradh maith agaibh go léir, Ciarraí Abú.