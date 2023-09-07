Warning for Kerry public not to light fires in National Park amid current high temperatures

As part of the action plan to prevent future wildfires in Killarney National Park. Staff within Killarney National Park undertook training to deal with future events. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

The National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) has appealed to members of the public to be conscious of the dangers posed by fire and to exercise extreme caution over this high risk period.

The current Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland had led to hot weather conditions and this has led to increased fire activity firmly associated with public recreation activities including Barbeques.

Members of the public intending to visit National Parks and Nature Reserves are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding the lighting of fires in the park and the dangers they may pose.

A fire in Killarney National Park in April 2021 caused extensive damage to one of Kerry's top beauty spot. The fire was accident but it is unknown what sparked the fire that did spread through the park but the lighting of a BBQ was originally believed to be a possible cause though investigations have not determined what sparked the origin of the fire.