Vandalism in rural Kerry community ‘thoughtless and cruel’

Vandals also damaged a second sign belonging to the Climbers Inn.

The rural community of Glencar has been forced to launch a GoFundMe to raise funds after vandals stole signage in the community.

The Glencar community recently raised funds and installed a beautiful new welcome to Glencar sign on the banks of Lough Acoose but just weeks after it was erected the sign has ben stolen.

The sign was a real collaborative effort of the community, and people were very proud of this and are angered by the theft according to Gerald McEnery of the Macgillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum.

The group along with the local Glencar community group collaborated on the signage to help promote the area. Funding was also provided by Kerry County Council's community fund.

"The sign looked really good. Glencar is a beautiful area and this was to promote the area. We wanted people to know they were in Glencar and we were going to build on that,” he said.

Local artist, Katie O'Donoghue provided art work for the sign which was especially designed in Wicklow.

However, the sign was removed leaving the community angry at the vandals that did this in the remote area during the Bank Holiday weekend.

While the damage is small such projects are vital for the community said Mr McEnery.

"Unfortunately the sign was recently stolen by some thoughtless and cruel individual.”

Damage was also caused to signage at the Climbers Inn pub and restaurant.

The community did not have funds to replace the sign sop were forced them to seek financial support to do so via an online fundraising page and the community rallied to raise €1,300.

"People were so generous we raised more than we needed and are thankful. We won’t led the vandals take our sign. We will put it up again with extra security measures.”