Tributes to Killorglin’s Conor Browne who was a driving force and central figure in his native Kerry town

The town of Killorglin is this week mourning the loss of Conor Browne, who passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer.

His death at just 41 years of age has left a huge loss in the lives of his family but also in the town where he was driving force in so many community initiatives.

In fact he was central to so many local committees it is hard to list all he has done for his beloved home town.

Among those who have paid tribute to him is K-Fest organisers. Conor was a central figure in the festival as he was in many events across the town.

In their tribute to him they said Conor put “his heart and soul into everything he did”

“It’s with a very heavy heart that we learned of the passing of our beloved Conor Browne, at the age of 41 after courageously battling a prolonged illness. Conor’s love and passion for spoken word and art were vital sparks that ignited K-FEST into becoming the festival it is today. His presence on our team went far beyond that of a valued colleague. Conor became a close friend, and to many of us, he was like a brother,” they said.

“Conor put his heart and soul into everything he did. His commitment to his native place and his community made him the driving force behind much of what is great about Killorglin. He was able, energetic and driven, and this brought out the best in all of us lucky enough to number among his many friends. This combined with his tireless efforts, meant that K-FEST always punched above its weight on the national arts calendar.

“Conor's commitment didn't stop at K-FEST. He was actively involved in various community-led organisations and initiatives, including founding Biddys Day and petitioning for that cultural event being added to the waiting list for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In 2023, K-FEST awarded Conor the prestigious Portrait of Killorglin, a distinction he himself had initiated, marking a significant moment of recognition for his extraordinary contributions. This annual honour highlights the selfless and respectful efforts of those within our community who have made a substantial impact in Killorglin and Conor definitely did that.

Conor was also a founder of ‘Biddy’s Day’ and ‘Bealtaine’ the May Day festival and Manager of the ‘Four Festival’ initiative in Killorglin. He was also a volunteer with Flavour of Killorglin as well as being a member of the Board of Directors of the Sean Scoil.

Aside from helping promote his town he was also a talented poet with three books to his name The Puck Poets, A Very Kerry Year and King Puck Saves Christmas and he also used this talent to raise funds for ‘Comfort for Chemo’ a service he knows its vital giving his own cancer battle and treatment.

Conor sadly lost this battle on July 14. He is survived by his parents Billy and Jacinta, his beloved partner Dee, his twin brother Neil, his elder brother Jason, younger brother Billy, his extended family, and his numerous friends.

