Tributes are paid to late Kerry business man George Boyle

A pioneering businessman with vision and a love for community, a Funeral Service celebrating the life of Killorglin man George Boyle has heard.

Tributes have flown in over the past few days for George who passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on March 21.

George was, by every definition of the word, a stalwart of the community and he will be undoubtedly sorely missed by all those who knew him.

At his Funeral Service at St Michael’s Church of Ireland on Saturday, a church he had strong personal connections with, George’s unique vision was recalled, in particular his involvement in locating a site for the new church on Iveragh Road and in buying and providing the site at cost price.

George’s business acumen was highlighted too. A straight talker who expected a solid day’s work from his employees, George was also remembered as a man who was fair to those who may have had trouble paying.

Also recalled was his love of golf and in particular Dooks Golf Club and the words of former club manager and president Declan Mangan were read out. They referred to how George had organised an extension to the Dooks clubhouse over an Easter weekend to include a new club bar and his vision too in helping secure the commonage that formed part of the course expansion into a world famous 18-hole course.

One of the many who paid tribute to George this week was Cllr Michael Cahill who spoke fondly to The Kerryman of the memories he had.

“Everyone in Mid-Kerry and South Kerry knew George Boyle. He was a superb business man, very friendly and someone who was always there to welcome, salute and have a quick word with and a chat with his customers,” Michael said.

“I recall the opening of what I would call Boyle’s new shop on Iveragh Road where he was in repose last week. I remember saying to him on that day of the opening that he had brought the city to the country. That was the way I described it. He was very progressive, he was very interested in the community. He was a great family man too of course, that goes without saying,” he continued.

“He was a great employer in the area as well. He had a huge amount of the staff who worked with him, stayed with him and I think that speaks volumes of the man he was and how good an employer he was,” the councillor finished.

George will be deeply missed and is lovingly remembered by his wife Muriel, his children Sandra, Karen, Sarah, Lynda, Claire, Adrian and Hazel. He was predeceased by his son Norman.

He is sadly missed by his brothers Richie, Ernie and Alfie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and many friends.

He was predeceased by his brothers Victor and Arthur and sisters Elizabeth, Mildred, Martha and Margaret.