TJ is in the driving seat after car prize in Beaufort GAA draw – ‘Thanks to everyone who supported our draw’

The winner of the new Ford Focus Ecoboost TJ O'Connor from Tullig in Beaufort is pictured with his prize. (Left) are TJ's sisters Moira and Marguerite O'Connor. Also in the picture is Maurice Foley, Vice Chairman, Bridget Hartnett Secretary, Padraig O'Sullivan Treasure, Chairman Neil Doherty and Stephen Benner from Kerry Motor Works in Tralee. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Bridget Hartnett, Secretary of Beaufort GAA (centre), making a presentation of €250 to winner Molly Joy at the Beaufort GAA Club on last Thursday. Also in the photo is Joanne Joy (mother of the winner), grandmother Mona Joy, Chairman Neil Doherty (from the right) and members of the Beaufort GAA Club. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Maurice Foley Vice Chairman making a presentation of a €250 cash prize to winner Aoife O'Brien at the Beaufort GAA Club on Thursday evening. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Chairman of Beaufort GAA Club Neil Doherty (centre) presenting the keys for the new Ford Focus Ecoboost to winner TJ O'Connor from Tullig at Beaufort GAA on Thursday evening. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The contribution of the Beaufort community has done more than its best to ensure the club’s new all-weather surface would become a reality.

After months of hard work by locals to raise funding for the facility, the culmination of the fundraising event was held on Thursday last when a Ford Focus Titanium was the first prize in the draw.

The lucky winner is TJ O’Connor, Tullig, Beaufort, who drives off with his wonderful prize. TJ’s prize was presented with the keys by Beaufort GAA Club Chairman, Neil Doherty.

The second prize of €1,000 went to Mary Ashe of Cappaganeen in Beaufort, while a third prize of €500 went to James O’Shea from Fossa.

The club also gave away fourth and fifth prizes of €250 to Aoife O’Brien from Ballagh, and Molly Joy from Killorglin.

The club thanked everyone who bought and sold tickets, the subcommittee, the draw administrators, photographers, media, videographers and those who helped in any way during the ticket selling.

“We wish to thank the Kerry GAA Chairperson, Patrick O’Sullivan, who travelled to Beaufort to draw the winners. We thank Fiadhna Tangney, MC on the day, and Garda Deirdre Quinn who was the scrutineer,” said Bridget Hartnett.

“Finally, thank you to Stephen Benner, Kerry Motor Works, who provided the car and was of great assistance to the club,” she added.