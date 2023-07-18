Three major accolades for Kerry museums

Muckross House, together with Muckross House Research Library and Muckross Traditional Farms, make up the three sites which received ‘maintenance of full accreditation’ for the third time from the Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI).. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Muckross House, together with Muckross House Research Library and Muckross Traditional Farms, make up the three sites which received ‘maintenance of full accreditation’ for the third time from the Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI).

Killarney is celebrating this week with the good news that three sites at Muckross have received the highest museum accolade they can receive.

13 museums were celebrated at a ceremony in Kilkenny Castle, having achieved official accreditation under the Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI).

Established to promote professional standards in museums, selection under the MSPI is a major accolade with accredited museums considered to have attained excellence across a range of areas.

Three sites at Muckross in Killarney maintained full accreditation for the third time, making them the MSPI’s most successful participant to date in terms of consistently upholding standards over a 17-year period.

Other award-winners include the Michael Davitt Museum in Mayo, as well as museums run by local authorities, national organisations, and small volunteer groups.

Factors taken into account during the assessment process include how museums care for their collections and visitors, as well as governance and management standards, and their education and exhibition programmes. Since its inception in 2006, the Irish museum sector has continued to embrace the programme with participation growing from 12 museum sites to 73 in 2023.

By preserving and caring for its collections and buildings, these sites collectively provide a deeply authentic and valuable insight into traditions and life in Ireland and Kerry from a number of vantage points.

Research and Education Officer at Muckross House, and Council Member with the Heritage Council Patricia O’Hare said:

“Our sites have a long and proud history of working alongside the MSPI and were among the original museums to participate in the programme when it was initiated. It is very satisfying to see how much the programme has grown since then and how our own sites at Muckross have developed in tandem. The benefits of achieving and maintaining full accreditation by engaging in the programme have had a transformative effect on the quality of the collections and buildings we upkeep, as well as on the overall visitor experience across our three sites.”