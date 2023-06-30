TFI Local Link Kerry launches new bus service connecting Waterville and Kenmare

TFI Local Link Kerry is launching a new bus service, which will improve connectivity between Waterville and Kenmare, from Monday July 10.

This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.

Route 281 will operate four return trips Monday to Sunday. The route will cover the Iveragh Peninsula and will facilitate onward travel at Kenmare for connections to Killarney, Tralee, Bantry and Skibbereen. The route will also provide a peak-time service for commuters and improved connectivity to regional bus services and the wider TFI network.

The route from Waterville to Kenmare will offer enhanced connectivity to villages and areas such as Sneem, Caherdaniel, Castlecove and Tahilla.

Route 281 is the first of three routes, in a planned phased roll out this summer of new and enhanced TFI Local Link bus services in Co. Kerry, which when used together, will allow passengers to travel around the Ring of Kerry, all year round.

Speaking ahead of the launch, TFI Local Link Kerry Manager, Alan O’Connell said: “Local Link Kerry is delighted that the NTA continues to support the ongoing development of local bus services under the Connecting Ireland Plan, and I am confident that the Waterville, Sneem to Kenmare bus service will be well supported by the local communities and visitors all along the route.

"The expansion of public transport services across the Iveragh Peninsula will open up opportunities not only for local residents to make connections for employment, health, education and recreational purposes but will also allow visitors to access the many areas of natural beauty along this breath-taking section of the Ring of Kerry."

"The timetable is designed to allow people who wish to travel from Waterville, Caherdaniel, Castlecove or Sneem to arrive into Kenmare & Killarney before 9am, with four return services Monday to Sunday. There are also timed connections in Kenmare with the recently expanded Route 270 Skibbereen - Bantry - Kenmare - Killarney bus service operated by Bus Eireann."