Taoiseach responds in Dáil after ambulance delays highlighted by ‘The Kerryman’ story

Dáil hears the plight of Kerry man Brendan Murphy who had to wait for an ambulance for three hours after suffering horrific injuries in a fall from an attic ladder.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the Government is continuing to invest in ambulances services across the country after the plight of a Kerry man was raised in the Dáil on Wednesday, July 5.

The story on the front page of Wednesday’s The Kerryman highlighted the medical emergency suffered by Portmagee man Brendan ‘Cap’ Murphy who suffered horrific injuries in a fall from an attic ladder and had to wait for three hours for an ambulance.

Ultimately he was airlifted to University Hospital more than three hours after he first dialled 999 for an ambulance in an incident that occurred on June 1.

Mr Murphy spoke about his ordeal in a bid to raise awareness of the lack of ambulance cover available in the rural Iveragh peninsula.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae raises ambulances delays in Dáil after story in The Kerryman

In his interview he said he dialled 999 as he knew he was in serious trouble given the seriousness of the injury which saw the skin completely ripped off his leg to the bone.

"Where were our ambulances that day? They could have a good reason to be away but there should be an ambulance in Cahersiveen, it is an vast area. I was in agony screaming with pain and in shock. A heart attack could have occurred.”

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae read out details from The Kerryman’s story in the Dáil today, highlighting the serious issue that arose.

"What in the name of goodness are we going to do about the ambulance service. We can’t have a situation on the Iveragh peninsula where people can be left in a Do or Die situation,” he said.

In response the Taoiseach said he was ‘very sorry to hear of the gentleman's experience’

“I hope he makes a good and full recovery,” he said.

He said the Government are “continuously investigating and expanding in our ambulance service.”

He said that the man was airlifted which shows that we now have two services to help those in an emergency something that the country did not have before.

“I know we have more to do and that is planned,” he said. adding that there are times when there are multiple calls and “even the best ambulance services in the world which we don’t have by the way struggle when they have several calls.”

The HSE said in response that they could not comment on individual cases but said that the National Ambulance Service (NAS) mobilises responses to calls for assistance based on patient clinical needs, always prioritising the most serious medical problems.