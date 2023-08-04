South Kerry to host three-day celebration celebration of female innovators this weekend

Megan O'Malley as Constance Markievicz in Courageous Women, a film by Mary Moynihan on display as part of States of Independence - A Celebration of Change-Makers, Smashing Times.

Cahersiveen and Valentia Island will this weekend play host to a series of exhibitions, projections, films and performances which will be presented by Smashing Times International Centre with the sole aim of the stories of change-makers from the Decade of Centenaries 1912-1922 in Ireland.

The performances, which start tonight and will continue on Saturday and Sunday, will celebrate women such Constance Markievicz, Valentia Island's Helen Blackburn and Cork's Mary Elmes amongst other incredible women.

The events taking place in Kerry will start tonight (Friday, August 4) with the first event taking place at The Old Barracks Heritage Centre in Cahersiveen at 7pm.

The Saturday August 5 event will take place at the St John the Baptist Church in Knightstown on Valentia Island Saturday 5 at 7.30pm; meanwhile on Sunday at the Valentia Island Lighthouse, Glanleam, the final event at will take place at 2pm.

St John the Baptist Church will host the live indoor performance on Tales of Love and Loss: Change-Maker Stories from History and Valentia Island Lighthouse will host the live outdoor performance in the courtyard in front of the lighthouse on Change-Maker Stories: Tales from an Afterworld.

The Old Barracks Heritage, Cahersiveen, will host the launch of the exhibition and Change-Makers Panel Discussion with artists and speakers.

Along with the live performances, exhibitions will be held in St John the Baptist Church from July 24 to August 13 and Valentia Island Lighthouse Heritage Centre from July 24 to August 31 and in The Old Barracks Heritage Centre in Cahersiveen from August 1 to October 31.

“We are delighted to be able to showcase amazing Irish talent in the beautiful surroundings of Valentia Island and Cahersiveen especially recognising the Change-makers of Ireland. This is a great opportunity to acknowledge the incredible contribution that people make to life in Ireland to change it for the better,” said Mary Moynihan, Smashing Times Artistic Director.

All live events are accompanied by a series of open, public panel discussions and post-show structured talks and audience Q and A’s on new visions for a peaceful and equal society for all, taking place after the performance and online, reaching across Ireland and internationally.

Most events are free of charge, and tickets can be acquired at https://smashingtimes.ie/