South Kerry man shaves head after nine years of growing his hair, all in honour of his late mother

Before the hair cut: Listry man Paudie Horgan had been growing his curly hair out for nine years. He's pictured promoting the event with comedian Bernard Casey who was the MC on the night.

Listry native Paudie Horgan shaved off almost all his hair in memory of in memory of his late mom, Noreen, in the Faha Court bar on Saturday night. The shave also was to help raise vital funds for the Kerry Hospice Foundation, the Palliative Care Unit, the Oncology units at University Hospital Kerry and the Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus.

Listry native Paudie Horgan will certainly be feeling the cold over the next few weeks after he chopped off the majority of his hair, all in memory of his late mother.

It was on Saturday night at the Faha Court bar that Paudie cut his curls to honour of his mother, Noreen, who passed away due to ovarian cancer in June of this year.

“My mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last August and I said I’d shave my hair if she got better. Unfortunately, after an eight month battle, she passed away in June of this year so I then kind of decided to do it in honour of her” he told The Kerryman.

Through his efforts, the 22-year-old has been raising vital funds for his chosen charities of Kerry Hospice Foundation, Palliative Care, the Oncology units at University Hospital Kerry and the Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus, all services that provided care for his mother.

“My family and I can’t thank these services enough for the care they provided for my mother,” he continued.

Building up to the headshave, Paudie said he was nervous at first and that he might miss his hair.

“I’m a bit nervous, having it for so long. Someone even said to me I won’t recognise myself after. I’ll miss it a bit. There are some aspects I’ll miss and some I won’t. It’s a lot of up keep, one gust of wind and its ruined. It was my mom who loved my hair, more than me even” he added.

Following the big cut at the weekend, he admitted some relief that the curls were gone.

“I’m definitely feeling a lot lighter but also very relieved and proud that the night was very successful and most enjoyable for everyone,” he said.

“The crowd was unbelievable at the Faha Court Bar. One man said to me there wasn’t a light on in the parish,” he continued.

In total, between donations, previous card drives and the raffle and auction on the night, Paudie and his family have raised nearly €30,000 for Kerry cancer services.

“Getting to this number is incredible and just shows the huge generosity of people.” he said.

People can still donate through the link here: https://www.idonate.ie/crowdfunder/paudiesheadshave