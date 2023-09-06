South Kerry athlete to be honoured as Iveragh Athletic Club host cross-country race

Iveragh AC have issued an open invite to clubs and athletes to their inaugural cross-country championships on September 17.

Brendan King and Lorcan Murphy with the Patrick O' Shea Memorial Cup which will be presented to the best club at the inaugural Iveragh AC's cross country event. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Iveragh Athletic Club has issued an open invite to athletes to attend their inaugural Open Cross Country Competition to be held on Sunday September 17, at the South Kerry Sports Centre Caherciveen.

Iveragh A.C a club renowned for its prowess in the Cross Country arena has hosted many a challenging event in the past and promises nothing short of thrills, spills, muck and mayhem this time round.

With individual races for U7’s to U17’s, relay races and some family challenges to boot there will be something for everyone (including the unsuspecting parents!).

The Patrick O’Shea Perpetual Cup will be presented to the best visiting club on the day.

The cup which will make its debut at this event reveres one of Iveragh’s finest athletes Patrick O’Shea who represented the club with pride over a 40 year period. Patrick a National Athletics Champion on four occasions was well known on the European and world stage, with his greatest achievement being a gold medal in the O55’s World Championships. So it is indeed fitting that his memory is honoured at this event with this cup.

The competition is open to anyone within the age groups who wishes to participate, as it is an open event there is no need to be affiliated with a particular club.

In addition as the official Kerry Athletics County Cross Country competitions are scheduled to begin on September 24 this is the perfect opportunity to suss out the competition and test out the training to date!

Iveragh AC looks forward to welcoming everyone to the event. Races will begin at 11am sharp with registration open from 10am. Refreshments will be available on site. Entry €5 per athlete. Cash Only.