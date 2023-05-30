Sneem author Amanda Geard talks writing second book and launching it at Writer’s Week

Australian native – and now fully immersed in the Kerry community and her adopted home of Sneem – author Amanda Geard will launch her second book ‘The Moon Gate’ at Listowel Writer’s Week this Friday, June 2. She spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week about going through “second album syndrome” while writing it and her delight at setting it in her native Tasmania.

The last few years surely must feel like some sort of wild dream for Australian native and now proud adopted Kerry resident, Amanda Geard, who this week will officially launch her second – and highly anticipated – book, The Moon Gate’ at the famous Listowel Writer’s Week on Friday, June 2, a festival that holds a special place in Amanda's heart.

From moving to Sneem with her husband a few years ago where they bought and renovated an old house, to releasing her debut novel ‘The Midnight House’ last May – an acclaimed book that was a Richard & Judy Book Club pick – to now, just days out from the official launch of book number two, it’s surely been a rollercoaster.

When it's put to her that she's now the proud author of not one, but two books that are out soon to be out in the world for people to read, Amanda laughed and said that her life has become, in her own words “very unreal”.

‘The Moon Gate’ is again a multi-timeline mystery set largely between London and Tasmania – with homage paid too to Amanda’s beloved Kerry too of course – and moving between 1939, 1975 and 2004, readers will be be swept up in the tale of Libby Andrews and a story of love and war with Amanda promising “lots of sacrifice and secrets and twists and turns” for everyone to enjoy.

Amanda had just received the hardbacks of ‘The Moon Gate’ when I called and she spoke of her joy at getting to place ‘The Moon Gate’ up alongside ‘The Midnight House’ on her shelf.

“I was just flicking through it and then I put it next to The Midnight House on the shelf. It's a thing of beauty. It's lovely to see the final package after all the blood, sweat and tears that went into them, particularly the second book!"

Amanda is very open about how hard she found it to write her second book, such was the success of her first one, describing it as “pretty intense” and nailed the analogy perfectly as a band trying to follow up their hit first album with another.

"I definitely went through second album syndrome but it's great now to be out the other side,” she laughed.

"Unfortunately, it [the second book] was harder to write. It was really tough because there's not so much a sense of expectation from other people because you're still writing for yourself but you really do put more expectation on yourself that you're going to get to the end and that everyone's going to love it. Then of course you send it off to your editor and there was a lot of edits needed in the second book because you know, they don't buy the book, the buy the idea,” she continued.

One big plus to writing this latest one though was getting the chance to travel back home to her native Tasmania where a lot of the book is set. Being home and being to walk around a lot of the book’s locations in real life was was a huge help to her getting the story out onto a page she said.

"I went there to see my mom and I got up every morning and just started tapping away on the computer and went to visit the sites that I was including in the book. That really helped because I think part of the difficulty in writing the second book was that it wasn't all set in Kerry, there was a lot of it set back home in Tasmania,” she continued.

"I hadn't been there [Tasmania] for a few years because of COVID so it was nice to get back. I really did enjoy writing something set in another place that I love,” she said.

With launch day at Listowel Writer’s Week this Friday, June 2 fast approaching, Amanda said she is so excited to launch her book at a place that first inspired her to start writing her first book.

"I'm so excited [for publication day] and I couldn't think of a better place to launch it than Listowel Writer's Week. It's something I had really dreamed of and I'm pinching myself that it's something that I get to do. Writer's Week was the place where I first gleamed the inspiration to start writing so getting to launch The Moon Gate there feels like this beautiful full circle moment,” she said.

For those who enjoyed Amanda’s first novel, they will be delighted too to hear that a few familiar faces and Ballinn will pop up in this new book, something which she is already planning to do too in her upcoming third novel which she has recently begun work on.

"I'm pretty excited to get into book three. I'm hoping, well I think, it will be set between Kerry of course and Northern Norway where I used to live. I'm pretty excited about the two locations and it will take the same format of secrets and sacrifice and what not."

‘The Moon Gate’ will be available to buy online and all good book shops on June 8.

Head to Amanda’s website at https://www.amandageard.com/ to find out more.