Peel Whillock from Killarney and originally the UK, who arrived in Ireland 50 years ago when their family boat got ship wrecked in Cork pictured at the Citizenship Ceremonies Day 2 at the INEC, Killarney on Tuesday. Peel, (called after the port on Manx Island) holds a copy of the newspaper article from the time the family arrived in Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle