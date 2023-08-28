See photos of all the glamour in Kerry at Ladies day in Killarney

From l-r: Elaine Bennett, Katie Fox, Denise Casey, Catriona White, Marie Carroll O'Sullivan, Martina O'Neill, Deirdre O'Callaghan, Lucy O'Mahoney from Killarney enjoying the Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

From l-r: Cara Wren, Charlene Brosnan, Jo White Gaffey and Jessica Maloney from Killarney pictured at the Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Charlen and Ciaran Brosnan from Killarney with their children Noah, Bella & Bobby enjoying the family day out at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

James, Blathnid, Ríadh and Dearbhla Leen from Killarney enjoying the family day out at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

From l-r: Amelia Socharska, Niamh Counihan and Victoria Khokhlova from Killarney pictured at the Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Charlen Brosnan with her daughter Bella having a great time on Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Mary O'Brien from Glenflesk (centre) with Jemma McDonna (left) and Kathleen Murphy from Ballyvourney pictured on Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Sisters Grace (centre) and Lillie Foley with their cousin Sadhbh Stack (1st from the left) having a great time on Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Serena Delaney from Upper Park Road, Killarney winner of the Kelliher's Toyota Best Dressed Lady competition during the Ladies Day at Killarney Races, pictured with her children Fionn and Aoife. Photo by Tatyana McGough

From l-r: Charlen Brosnan, Jennifer Wrynne, Marie Carroll O'Sullivan from Killarney pictured on Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Pat O'Sullivan with his wife Siobhan Wharton-O'Sullivan from Killarney pictured Jennifer Wrynne on Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kerry and Cork nurses celebrating Catherine Fouhy's (3rd from the right, wearing white dress and green hat) retirement with style on Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Anna Camlin and Sadie Walsh from Killarney having a great time on Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Tina Wallace,Betty O Connor, Grace and Rachel Foley with Grainne Stack and Norrie Horgan from Killarney having a great time on Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

From l-r: Therese Cronin and Peggy Kelly from Killarney having a great time at the Ladies Day at the Killarney Racecourse on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The winner of this year's AugustFest Ladies Day in Killarney Serena Delaney says she has never ‘so much has won a scratch card before’ so there was great excitement when he was announced as the best-dressed lady.

While she has previously been a finalist in Ladies Day on several occasions, including as a fellow finalist with this year’s Judge an award winning milliner and fashion bloggerJennifer Wrynne 10 years ago, she is now leading the way in the fashion stakes.

Dressed to kill in pink with a pink patterned Sarah Jane Dress complete with a rented headpiece from Marc Millinery in Cork she wowed the crowds and the judges.

She bought the dress online from Asos with a birthday voucher from her sister but has since become obsesses with Sarah Jane dresses and now has several of them in her wardrobe.

Having seen the ‘Barbie’ move just recently with her daughter she let that determine her outfit and in fact the pink Barbie theme was evident among many of the finalists this year.

"I was so shocked when I won I have never so much as won a scratch card before. I was delighted I don't even go to the races that much,” she said.

However, the Killarney races are special to Serena and each year her and her extended family including uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews and her own son and daughter Fionn (8) and Aoife (10) join together every year for the occasion and finish off the day with a take-out at one of their houses.

This year her husband Alan was unable to join them having broken his ankle competing in the All-Ireland Track and Field championships in Tullamore recently where he too was a winner.

She said her son and daughter are particularly excited about her win and even more so excited about spending the prize money money when they go on a mid-term holiday. Ladies Day brought the curtain on AugustFest, an exciting three-day summer horse-racing festival from Thursday 24 to Saturday 26.

Live music, fashion, and fun for all the family complemented the best of summer racing at the track this August.