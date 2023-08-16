See photos as good weather brings the crowds to Kenmare for traditional Kerry fair

L-r: Michael O'Sullivan from Kenmare with his horse Sandy Tom pictured with Maria Procenko from Ukraine, Timmy O'Brien and Terence McGough from Killarney at the annual Kenmare Fair Day on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Holly Richardson and Bridget Doona from Kenmare pictured with frizzle and Rhode Island chicken at the annual Kenmare Fair Day on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Fred Moynihan from Kenmare pictured with his beautiful horses at the annual Kenmare Fair Day on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Clina Brosnan with Charlotte Collins from Tralee admiring the lovely dogs at the at the annual Kenmare Fair Day on Tuesday, also on the photo are l-r: Lorraine Collins from Tralee and Martin Neville and Lorna from Cork. Photo by Tatyana McGough

John, Rubi, Reete, Mary Spillane and Annie Buckley from Killarney having a great time at the annual Kenmare Fair Day on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Anne Schep with her daughter Esmé O'Sullivan from Blackwater pictured at the annual Kenmare Fair Day on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Brooklyn Lowery (from the right), new owner of the Flicka (horse), pictured with previous owner Bianca Cross at the annual Kenmare Fair Day on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Pat Lehane from Killarney pictured with Tom Leslie and Nell Crushell at the annual Kenmare Fair Day on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Pat and Irene O'Shea from Kenmare assessing the life stock with owner Donal Kissane from Beaufort at the annual Kenmare Fair Day on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

From the left: Padraig Lenihan from Glenflesk, who celebrates his 13th Birthday today, having a great time with his grandfather John and sister Annie at the annual Kenmare Fair Day on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Busy, busy, busy is how August 15 in Kenmare was described this week and it was apt given the huge crowds that turned out for this year’s traditional fair day.

The annual day in August is the town’s busiest day of the year and this year was no exception given the large attendance and it was an event even more popular this year than ever given the dry weather – weather that has been largely absent most of this summer.

Given the day ‘s roots is about animal trading stalwart farmers travelled from near and far to buy and sell livestock and according to those in the know trading was good this year. Cows, horses, puppies and hens amongst the animals being bought and sold.

But of course August 15 is much more about meeting up with old friends and on every corner people chatted and caught up many even home from abroad for the special day to catch up with old neighbours.

Stalls lined the main street with every sort of item for sale from kids toys to tools, kitchenware and even clothes. There were plenty of happy children running up and down spending their and their parents hard-earned money on plastic toys and sweets.

Local businesses reported a brisk trade throughout the day with the town and the local community enjoying another successful fair day.