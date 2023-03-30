See all the photos from Killarney’s recent St Patrick’s Day parade prize-giving ceremony

Anne O'Keeffe presents the Sean O'Keeffe Memorial Perpetual award for Best Overall Entry to John Courtney and Ger Healy, Killarney Vallery Classic & Vintage Club. Also included are PJ McGee, Daly's SuperValu, sponsor, and Cllr Niall Kelleher, Mayor of Killarney, at the St. Patrick's Festival Killarney parade prizegiving function in The International Hotel on Tuesday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club are the pride of South Kerry this week after they claimed the highly sought-after overall award in recognition of their colourful and action-packed entry to this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Killarney.

Delighted club representatives were presented with the Seán O’Keeffe perpetual trophy – in memory of the former Mayor of Killarney and parade stalwart – at a gala presentation of prizes in the International Hotel, Killarney this past Tuesday night, an evening which saw scores of people recognised and rewarded for their work in making this year’s parade one to remember.

Read on for a list of the awards presented on the night:

The award for the best interpretation of the theme, which was Killarney: Experience More, went to the Wander Wild Festival who received the Michael Courtney perpetual trophy which is dedicated to the memory of another former mayor of the town who spearheaded the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations for many years.

The John ‘Killer’ O’Callaghan perpetual trophy for the best sporting entry was won by Killarney Athletic AFC and the Peter Irwin memorial trophy for the best marching group and cultural/arts entry went to Millstreet Pipe Band.

The best sports club was Spa GAA, the best children’s group prize was won by Kilcummin Comhaltas and the best new entry was Killarney Rugby Football Club.

There was an international flavour to the best musical entry which was scooped by the Glenridge High School Marching Band from New Jersey.

The prize for the best voluntary group went to the Kerry Stars Special Olympics Club, the best school award went to the Fiona Crowley Stage School and the best activity group was deemed to be Scorchers Cheerleading Club.

The most entertaining entry went to the Killarney Tidy Towns group, the prize for the most original entry was won by Liebherr Container Cranes and the most imaginative entry in the parade was the Art House, Killarney.

The most stylish entry prize was awarded to the Ukrainian community whose representative said they were delighted to play a part in Ireland’s national holiday and thanked the people of Killarney for the warm welcome they have received.

Other prizes presented on the night included the best window display which went to Christy Healy’s on New Street who were celebrating 100 years in business on St Patrick’s Day while the Europe Hotel and Resort won the best green-themed building prize.

The judges for the parade were Br Pat Lynch, Guardian, Franciscan Friary, Pam Brosnan, Killarney Musical Society and Denis McMahon.

The awards were presented by Killarney St Patrick’s Festival Chairman Paul Sherry, Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce Senior Executive Bridget O’Keeffe and parade grand marshal Cathal P Walshe.

