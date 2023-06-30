Sadness in South Kerry as 79-year old fisherman found dead in his boat

There is great sadness in South Kerry this week at the news that a well-known fisherman has passed away while out collecting lobster pots.

The man was discovered in his boat on Thursday by a fellow fisherman who had also gone out to pick up lobster pots and noticed a boat drifting in the water.

He pulled the boat to the shore and alerted gardaí to the incident.

It is understood that there is nothing suspicious about the death of this fisherman, who is believed to have died of natural causes.

The man has been named locally as Joe O’Sullivan, known by everyone as Joe Jim, and he is from Direenmacken, Tahilla, near Sneem and Blackwater.

Teddy O’Neill of the Blackwater Tavern paid tribute to him and said the whole community is saddened by his unexpected death.

"He would come in every Friday night and would always join in with a sing-song, he loved to sing a few songs," he said.

"He was a gentlemen and was friendly with everyone and he would always join the Blackwater Women's group community trip, which he loved going on. He had even booked for the next one in September.”

Joe Jim loved fishing and would often take tourists out for trips and many came back to see him and remained friends with him having met on their holidays.

“He loved his boat and was a very knowledgeable man, too,” said Teddy.

"He will be missed by all his neighbours.”

Tributes have also been paid to him on social media, with many expressing their sadness at his death.

While the exact circumstances are not known gardaí, believe he went fishing from Tahilla on Wednesday evening, June 28, possibly to collect pots, and was discovered dead in his boat in the early hours of Thursday morning in Coomagilleagh, Tuosist.

A post-mortem took place yesterday, Thursday June 29, at University Hospital Kerry.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.