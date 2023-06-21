Sadness at death of 102-year Kerry woman who was a renowned business woman in the UK

There has been great sadness in Kerry, and the Sneem area in particular, with news of the death of Nora Balfe (née O’Sullivan), who has died in the UK at the age of 102.

Nora was born, reared and attended school in Sneem and came from a very well-regarded family, known locally as the Jack Pad’s, from Upper Slievenashaska.

Nora – one of a family of seven girls and four boys – had a very happy childhood in Sneem, where her parents, Patrick and Mary (née Coffey), ran a busy farm. She lived and worked in Dublin for a number of years, and it was there that she met her husband, Jimmy Balfe, from Blessington in County Wicklow.

They emigrated to start a new life in the UK in the 1950s and initially set up home in Luton, but they later opened what became a thriving hotel business, The Crown, in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, which they operated from 1962 to 1985.

When the business was acquired by the JD Wetherspoon Group in 2017, the then-96-year-old Nora was tasked with the honour of cutting the tape at the opening ceremony.

She and Jimmy had four children – Paul, Jimmy Jnr, Mary and Patricia – and, sadly, she was predeceased by both her husband and their son, Jimmy.

Nora has six grandchildren – Liam, Alex, Joe, Donarto, Emma and Alessia – and two great-grandchildren, Ruaírí and Connie. She adored each and every one of them.

A deeply religious woman, she regularly travelled to places of prayer and pilgrimage – such as Fatima, Knock, Lourdes and Medjugorje – and she was in the Phoenix Park when Pope John Paul II visited Ireland in 1979.

Despite her busy life in the UK, Nora enjoyed visiting home to attend family weddings or other events, and she loved nothing more than returning to her beloved Sneem.

Poignantly, she was the last of the 11 Jack Pad children from Upper Slievenashaska and was predeceased by her brothers, Jack, Joe and Brendan in Sneem and Bill in Dublin; as well as by her sisters, Maura Byrne (Rathmore), Sheila O’Mahony (Killarney), Eileen O’Sullivan (UK), Abbie O’Driscoll (UK), Bride O’Shea (Tahilla Post Office) and Kathleen Cronin (Thurles).

She passed away, peacefully in her sleep, on Thursday last, June 15, in North London.