RTÉ losses on Toy Show the Musical same as TV licence revenue for Tralee and Killarney combined – Kerry TD

Fine Gael Deputy Brendan Griffin said RTÉ’s loss of €2.2 million on ‘Toy Show the Musical’ equates to roughly the same amount of money collected from television licence payments in Killarney and Tralee households.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on ‘Transparency of RTÉ Expenditure of Public Funds and Governance Issues’, Deputy Griffin grilled the RTE executive on its use of funding and called for forensic accounting.

“In regard to Toy Show the Musical, €2.2 million was lost. By my rough calculations that equals the television licence fee from every household in the town of Tralee and every household in the town of Killarney,” he said.

“Then RTÉ still goes on to say it is proud of the achievement. If that is what RTÉ is proud of, we might as well all pack up and go home. How can a loss of €2.2 million be justified and then stood over as something to be proud of? That is an enormous loss. It is a disgrace; it is a scandal,” Deputy Griffin added.

Mr Griffin told how his ‘head was wrecked’ from looking through the RTE accounts and that advertising for Toy Show the Musical was broadcast during ‘every commercial break’ last autumn.

He also listed the amount of money spent by RTE in respect of a Bruce Springsteen concert that cost €12,000; golf outings, jackets, and golf balls totalling €7,500; 50 tickets for Phil Collins and Robbie Williams at the Aviva Stadium that cost €6,358.

“I have heard of "Let Me Entertain You" but that is a bit ridiculous,” Deputy Griffin said.

He then criticised the cost of 200 units of flip-flops purchased for a summer party for agencies and clients at a cost of €4,956.

“That is €34 per pair. This is what is going through this account,” he said.

“This is not the barter account; it is a slush fund. All of these entries ask more questions of RTÉ. Who was benefiting? Who knew what? Why was this expenditure not showing up?” he said.

"When this was transferred to the balance sheet in 2020, Ms Doherty was chair of the board. Did this come up at meetings of the board?” Deputy Griffin asked.